Caitlin Clark Is the New Face of Basketball
Any basketball fan is probably familiar with the conversation around the face of the sport, especially when it comes to the NBA in recent years.
With legends like LeBron James and Steph Curry much closer to the end of their careers than the beginning, the query around the next player who'll take up the mantle often comes up. Just this past season the names Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama, and Luka Doncic were tossed around.
But the real answer is none of the above. Because next to James and Curry, the most recognizable figure in hoops is Caitlin Clark. We had simply never collectively considered a women's basketball player as part of such a discussion.
However, the proof is right in front of our faces. Record ratings and attendance have been touted all WNBA season, as has the play of the sensational Indiana Fever rookie.
Regardless, it is still staggering to see some of the numbers when put into perspective. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports pointed out how the ratings for the W were not that far off of the NBA this season, something that once seemed unimaginable. And we all know the reason.
It's also worth remembering that the NBA Finals were once broadcast on tape delay before the rivalry between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird revitalized the league. Which allowed Michael Jordan to then take it to new heights. Meaning history could be repeating, this time for the women.
Jay-Z once said on his iconic album The Blueprint, "I'm Michael, Magic, and Bird all rolled in one...". A lyric that could apply nicely to Clark because of how her ability to move the needle is unprecedented.
Which now makes it easy to answer the oft asked question: Who will be the next face of basketball?
It's the player whose last game at Iowa was watched by 18 million people and who now draws over a million viewers essentially every time she suits up for the Fever: Caitlin Clark.