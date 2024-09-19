Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark Is the New Face of Basketball

Caitlin Clark is not just the face of the WNBA, the Indiana Fever star is the new face of basketball period.

Robin Lundberg

IndyStar’s Indiana Fever reporter Chloe Peterson and staff photographer Grace Smith pose Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in front of a Caitlin Clark mural by Indianapolis artist Kwazar Martin. Peterson and Smith, both former University of Iowa students, covered Clark’s basketball journey through college. Both now cover Clark as a professional WNBA player for the Indiana Fever.
IndyStar’s Indiana Fever reporter Chloe Peterson and staff photographer Grace Smith pose Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in front of a Caitlin Clark mural by Indianapolis artist Kwazar Martin. Peterson and Smith, both former University of Iowa students, covered Clark’s basketball journey through college. Both now cover Clark as a professional WNBA player for the Indiana Fever. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Any basketball fan is probably familiar with the conversation around the face of the sport, especially when it comes to the NBA in recent years.

With legends like LeBron James and Steph Curry much closer to the end of their careers than the beginning, the query around the next player who'll take up the mantle often comes up. Just this past season the names Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama, and Luka Doncic were tossed around.

But the real answer is none of the above. Because next to James and Curry, the most recognizable figure in hoops is Caitlin Clark. We had simply never collectively considered a women's basketball player as part of such a discussion.

However, the proof is right in front of our faces. Record ratings and attendance have been touted all WNBA season, as has the play of the sensational Indiana Fever rookie.

Regardless, it is still staggering to see some of the numbers when put into perspective. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports pointed out how the ratings for the W were not that far off of the NBA this season, something that once seemed unimaginable. And we all know the reason.

It's also worth remembering that the NBA Finals were once broadcast on tape delay before the rivalry between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird revitalized the league. Which allowed Michael Jordan to then take it to new heights. Meaning history could be repeating, this time for the women.

Jay-Z once said on his iconic album The Blueprint, "I'm Michael, Magic, and Bird all rolled in one...". A lyric that could apply nicely to Clark because of how her ability to move the needle is unprecedented.

Which now makes it easy to answer the oft asked question: Who will be the next face of basketball?

It's the player whose last game at Iowa was watched by 18 million people and who now draws over a million viewers essentially every time she suits up for the Fever: Caitlin Clark.

Published
Robin Lundberg

ROBIN LUNDBERG

Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN. His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his burgeoning YouTube show. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak on SI!

Home/Analysis