Caitlin Clark vs Candace Parker: Comparing the WNBA's Greatest Rookie Seasons
Caitlin Clark is inarguably having the most talked about WNBA rookie season ever. But is it the best first-year any player has ever had?
The constant breaking of records might lead one to believe that is the case. However, it is worth remembering that Candace Parker won both Rookie of the Year and MVP in her inaugural season with the Los Angeles Sparks. The only time that has ever happened.
So how does Clark's campaign stack up with Parker's? Here's a look at the basic numbers.
Stats
Candace Parker
Caitlin Clark
Points
18.5pg
18.7pg
FG%
52.3%
42.4%
3-Pointers
0.3pg
3.0pg
Rebounds
9.5pg
5.6pg
Assists
3.4pg
8.4pg
Blocks
2.3pg
0.8pg
Steals
1.3pg
1.4pg
Obviously Candace was a big and Caitlin is a point guard, so in some ways a direct comparison doesn't make sense, which will show in the statistics. For instance, as expected Clark has a sizable lead when it comes to threes and assists. While Parker has the clear edge in rebounds and basic field goal percentage. Candace of course also had fewer turnovers.
But as you can see, CC's rookie season sizes up rather favorably. She is averaging slightly more points and that number is climbing. When combined with the assists, Clark is producing far more scoring overall. And the 3-point shot is a huge difference maker, as Caitlin's True Shooting % is actually higher than Candace's was. Meaning as an offensive force the advantage must go to Clark.
Defense is more difficult to quantify, but it's safe to give Parker the easy edge there. Which is supported by advanced stats like Defensive Win Shares.
Regardless, one cannot see the side-by-side and deny that Clark is putting up historic numbers. They match up well with those that led to an MVP.
That doesn't mean CC will win that award this year like Candace did, along with Rookie of the Year, which is a lock. The presence of A'ja Wilson has something to say about that. But it does indicate all the praise for her on court accomplishments is deserved. Caitlin has also led her team to the playoffs, like Parker did in reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2008.
We'll see how Clark finishes the year, however, she is at least making a case for the greatest rookie season in WNBA history. Which is quite impressive considering the company.