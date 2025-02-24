Chicago Sky Swing Big Trading 2025 WNBA Draft Pick to Mystics for Ariel Atkins
At first glance the Chicago Sky trading away the No. 3 pick in the upcoming 2025 Draft as part of a win now move could seem desperate. Which is likely going to be the initial reaction from many to the deal that saw the Sky acquire 2x All-Star Ariel Atkins from the Washington Mytics.
However, much like was the case with the trade the Los Angeles Sparks made to snag Kelsey Plum, often a proven player is worth more to a team than the potential of a pick. And when it comes to Chicago, the Sky had already inked a veteran floor general in Courtney Vandersloot this offseason. A signing that should have been an indication of the franchise's intentions.
In Atkins the Sky have landed a scorer and shooter who fills the void left by Chennedy Carter and provides the roster with a piece in an area where it was severely lacking. Without adding some punch on the perimeter, Chicago was destined to be a futilely ineffective offensive team. Something that appeared to be a non starter for the organization's decision makers after the boost the squad saw in attention during the rookie season of Angel Reese.
Atkins is coming off a season where she averaged 14.9 points. She is a strong outside shooter and produces on solid efficiency splits. The addition of Atkins along with Vandersloot and a wing pickup in Rebecca Allen should immediately put the Sky in the playoff conversation, assuming both Reese and Kamilla Cardoso take steps forward this season.
For Washington the deal makes a ton of sense of course, as the Mystics were dealing with no expectations. But given the available talent pool, constant shuffling of mock drafts, and the extra year of eligibility many players have, what was the likelihood the Sky would do better than a plug and play performer with the the third pick (both now and going forward)? One can't say sky high.
So, though it was quite a price to pay, it's understandable why the Sky would swing big in trading for Atkins.