Early WNBA Rookie Rankings: Where Do Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen, Sonia Citron Land?
The 2025 WNBA rookie class might not have arrived with same level of hype as last year’s, but there are still several notable performers who have turned heads three weeks into the season. Here’s how the league’s top rookies stack up so far.
5. Monique Akoa Makani
Signed to a training camp contract back in March, Akoa Makani has emerged as a key piece of the Mercury's backcourt rotation. The Cameroon native is averaging 9.0 points and 2.8 assists on 45% from the field and 45% from deep. While Akoa Makani has played fewer minutes than any player on this list (20.4 per game), she's knocked down her shots when called upon and has been more efficient than her backcourt competition in Phoenix. The Mercury entered this season with their trio of stars expected to lead the way in Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper, and Satou Sabally. While Copper is injured, Thomas and Sabally have done just that. Akoa Makani has a chance to cement herself as a nice compliment to Phoenix's big three.
4. Janelle Salaün
An Olympic silver medalist last summer with France, Salaün joined Golden State on a training camp contract in February. On a team without a bonafide star, Salaün has taken advantage of the opportunity. She's tied for the team lead in scoring at 12 PPG and is second in minutes at 29.2 per contest. Salaün isn't shy about shooting the rock either, averaging the most field goal attempts and three point attempts per game both on the Valkyries and among rookies. Additionally, Salaün has made her presence felt on the glass, ranking second among rookies in both total (7.6 per game) and offensive rebounds (1.6 per game). While Salaün is expected to miss some time when she heads back to her home continent for EuroBasket later this month, she's shown promising signs in just five appearances for Golden State.
3. Sonia Citron
The first of two talented Mystics rookies on this list, Citron was picked third in this year's draft out of Notre Dame and has lived up to the hype thus far. Shooting an efficient 48% from the field and 39% from deep, Citron is averaging 14.1 points, 1.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds through eight games. Citron and her teammate Kiki Iriafen became the first rookies since A'ja Wilson in 2018 to reach double-figures in each of the first eight games of their career. The Mystics currently boast the youngest roster in the league, and it's been the rookies who have shined brightest in 2025. Citron already seems comfortable as a professional just three weeks in to her WNBA career.
2. Paige Bueckers
Although Bueckers has missed the last two games due to entering concussion protocol and the Wings sit at a disappointing 1-7, the talent of the number one overall pick is undeniable. On a Wings team that often seems unsure of what they're supposed to be doing on both ends of the floor, Bueckers has been a bright spot, averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.5 rebounds through six games played. She's first among rookies in points, assists, and steals (2.0) per game. And, arguably her two best games of the season were the two most recent before the concussion against Connecticut and Chicago. It's extremely hard to judge a player, especially a rookie, on a team like the Wings. The supporting cast might not be there right now, but Bueckers is well on her way to stardom. While the Wings will undoubtedly struggle this season, Bueckers won't.
1. Kiki Iriafen
The top spot on this list goes to the WNBA's Rookie of the Month for May. Iriafen has been awesome for the Mystics through eight games, averaging a double-double with 14.6 points and 10.0 rebounds. She's shown the ability to score in a variety of different ways, whether it's facing up from mid-range, crashing the offensive glass, or working creatively in the paint. The fourth overall pick from this year's draft already has four double-doubles on the season, tied for second in the league with Brionna Jones, A'ja Wilson, and Napheesa Collier. She narrowly missed a fifth last night with a 20-point, 9-rebound performance on 8/11 shooting in a loss against the Fever. Iriafen was forced to take a backseat last season at USC to superstar Juju Watkins, but she's demonstrating now that she can become a star herself. Although Bueckers is still the overwhelming betting favorite to win rookie of the year, Iriafen has proven that the race might not be so straightforward after all.