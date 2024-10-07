Liberty Rookie Leonie Fiebich Was Difference In Rematch Against Aces
The 2024 rookie class was clearly the most celebrated in WNBA history.
Not only was Caitlin Clark perhaps the biggest phenomenon across sports, but Angel Reese became a crossover star as well.
Yet it was another first-year player who put her stamp on the rematch of last year's Finals between the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces: Leonie Fiebich.
Fiebich of course came into the league with plenty of professional experience. The German forward began her career internationally in 2016 and spent time with several different clubs, also getting reps as part of Germany's national team.
Her tenure overseas resulted in multiple championships and several MVPs.
However, at 24-years-old, she made her debut in the WNBA. Proving to be exactly what the Liberty needed in the process.
It's rare to see a squad of New York's caliber be able to bolster the roster in such a fashion. But thanks to a shrewd move by the front office, they acquired her rights from the Chicago Sky as part of a four team trade in February of 2023. They signed her to a contract a year later.
It did not take long for Leonie to bring her winning ways to the WNBA. She was selected to the All-Rookie team and finished second to Tiffany Hayes of the Aces for the Sixth Player of the Year Award.
But Fiebich moved into the starting lineup for the Liberty at the start of the postseason. Moving veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot into a reserve role. A bold move considering New York had the best record in the league going into the playoffs.
But it was only a matter of time given her prowess as a shooter, transition threat, and the size she brings defensively. Fiebich finished the regular season knocking down 43% of her outside shots and providing an all-around presence in her minutes off the bench.
In the playoffs, as a starter, she has taken it up a notch. Fiebich is scoring in double figures, shooting a staggering 64.7% from the field and 59.1% from beyond the arc. While bringing the aforementioned versatility to the floor.
That is not a player the Aces had to deal with a season ago and the impact of Fiebich was both obvious to the eye test and confirmed by the box score in the decisive Game 4. One that saw the New York oust Vegas 76-62. Leonie was +28 in 28 minutes of action.
Her 6'4 frame, ability to guard multiple positions, and stroke from behind the 3-Point line simply made the Liberty too much for the defending champs to deal with. Because it was combined with team's existing trio of stars in Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones.
Fiebich's impact was repeatedly recognized by Aces coach Becky Hammon, who had this to say about the polished rookie before Game 1 of the series.
"I love Fiebich, I'm a huge fan of her. She's got length, she's got incredible feel for, like, guarding distance. She's close enough to you where you can't shoot, but far back enough where you can't drive by her."
The two-time championship coach added this statement before Game 2, "New York, they went and got better. They went and got Fiebich. They're gigantic, they're huge, and they didn't lose shooting."
Hammon proved prescient, because it was the Liberty who eliminated the Aces this time around. With Fiebich playing a huge role in the different result.
Which the Vegas coach, like all viewers, saw once again when assessing the loss. "At the end of the day, we didn't have it, shooting-wise. We had good looks, we missed, and the Leo [Fiebich] thing started happening again in the fourth quarter."
The Fiebich thing happened to the Aces all series, and is a big reason why the Liberty could be the team finishing this season with a trophy.