LSU's Flau'jae Johnson Is Somehow College Basketball's Most Slept on Star
Saturday night Flau'jae Johnson was on the mic lighting up the stage with Lil' Wayne. By Monday she was back on the court lighting up LSU's opponent Eastern Kentucky. A testament to her talent.
Johnson has certainly gotten some recognition for her skills off the court. Flau'jae's Wikipedia page even lists her as a rapper before basketball player.
But it's time the latter skills receive more attention on a national stage. Because the prediction here is that she proves she belongs in the conversation with anyone when it comes to best players in the country by season's end.
Flau'jae scored 25 points on 10-15 shooting in LSU's opener. However, with her it's not just about the box score numbers, but how electric she is in producing them. Johnson is explosive in her movements on court and is "playing effortlessly" according to head coach Kim Mulkey. Who added that she doesn't think the junior guard is receiving enough attention nationally, a statement she also applied to sophomore guard Mikaylah Williams, that per @ByCoryDiaz on X.
It's a sentiment that is hard to disagree with, especially since it can be tracked back to last season's NCAA Tournament. Flau'jae averaged nearly 23 points per game in the final three contests of the 2023-2024 campaign and now is stepping into a larger role with the likes of Angel Reese having moved on to the WNBA. A role she seems more than ready for.
Yet despite her stellar play and breakout star potential, it seems the entire focus of the conversation in women's college basketball has centered around UConn's Paige Bueckers and USC's JuJu Watkins. However, it is only a matter of time before Johnson's name is mentioned next to theirs.
Flau'jae is draft eligible come 2025 and WNBA teams should be salivating at the chance to add her to their roster, given she possesses a combination of speed, scoring, and ball handling that is difficult to emulate. She also could return to the Tigers for her senior season which would surely put her in a prime position to be selected near (if not at) the top of the draft in 2026.
Regardless, it's time that Flau'jae is discussed alongside the big-time prospects in the sport. Because as far as dynamic abilities on the floor go, it's tough to say any player in NCAA women's hoops is more exciting to watch than "Big 4".