Potential WNBA Trade Fits for Kelsey Plum, Satou Sabally and Jewell Loyd
WNBA free agency is almost upon us. Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on January 21 and contracts can be signed starting on the first day of February.
However, some of the biggest names who could be on the move likely won't be changing teams due to a simple signing.
In fact, the names bandied about as the most likely to relocate to a new basketball home will almost certainly have to do so by trade (or sign-and-trade). This is due to contractual status and/or their respective team's use of the core designation, which gives their current team exclusive rights to the player. Meaning movement at that point would come due to an agreed upon deal with another franchise.
Here are three marquee players who have been mentioned in rumors, plus potential trade partners that make sense.
1. Kelsey Plum Traded from Las Vegas Aces to Golden State Valkyries
There is plenty of reason to believe Kelsey Plum could be on the hunt for a new team. And what destination makes more sense for her at this stage of her career than the Valkyries? Plum has already won championships, and heading to Golden State would allow her to be the true face of a franchise and the team's go-to option offensively. Of course, the Aces would want value in return (they already cored Plum) and that likely would entail draft compensation in the case of most of these hypothetical scenarios. One would think any Plum package might begin with Golden State's 2025 WNBA Draft pick (5th) and Las Vegas having a chance to pick from the expansion team's existing roster.
2. Satou Sabally Traded from Dallas Wings to Indiana Fever
Sabally was also cored by the Wings, however she has made it clear she will be on the move. Her fit with the Fever would be a seamless one given Sabally has a unique combination of skill and size that would allow her to thrive alongside Indiana's core pieces of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull, and Kelsey Mitchell (assuming the latter re-signs). What the Fever could offer the Wings as compensation becomes a bit more tricky. NaLyssa Smith is the obvious name the team would probably be willing to part with, but her value is not at its apex. And the Fever's draft pick (8th) would almost certainly come into play. But Dallas may ask to sweeten the pot in order to send Sabally to join the league's most popular team.
3. Jewell Loyd Traded from Seattle Storm to Chicago Sky
Loyd landing with the Sky is probably unlikely for a few reasons, one being that Chicago holds the third pick in the draft. That would be quite a prize to surrender. However, if both Paige Bueckers and Olivia Miles are off the board, the argument could be made the Sky should use that asset to fill its void of scoring and playmaking in the backcourt. Chicago is lacking for shot creation, especially with Chennedy Carter likely heading out the door. But a move to acquire Loyd would seemingly require her signing off on playing for the franchise, something other players have been wary of doing. Also, Chicago has stated its priority is adding shooting, and the draft could address that need.
Part of the fun of free agency is speculation, but until any actual deals are done, the above remains purely speculative.
Regardless, those team fits are sensible destinations for the biggest WNBA names who could be on the move shortly via trade.