Mystics' Sonia Citron Closing Gap on Paige Bueckers for WNBA Rookie of the Year Award

The two frontrunners for WNBA Rookie of the Year went toe to toe Sunday night as Paige Buecker's Dallas Wings played host to Sonia Citron and the Washington Mystics.

Bueckers offered 17 points, but the rookie duo of Citron and Kiki Iriafen combined for 42, leading Washington to a 91-78 victory over the Wings.

With 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Citron reached double figures for an eighth consecutive game, continuing an impressive hot stretch that's launched her into the Rookie of the Year conversation.

Sonia Citron vs Paige Bueckers this season pic.twitter.com/nGJnICiXOv — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) August 10, 2025

Bueckers has more than lived up to the hype after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, and remains the consensus favorite to take home the award. Nevertheless, with the end of the regular season in sight, Citron has narrowed the once-massive gap.

Sonia Citron Making Some Noise in Rookie of the Year Talks

Jul 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) talks with teammates in the first half against the Phoenix Mercury at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Citron earned a nod to the 2025 All-Star game, joining Iriafen and Bueckers as the only three rookies represented. Still, it was Bueckers who headed the pack as one of four guards named an All-Star starter amidst a meteoric kickstart to her young WNBA career.

Quickly establishing herself as Dallas' leading scorer and one of the best all-around guards in the league, it seemed a fait accompli that Bueckers would take home the Rookie of the Year trophy, even as early as a month into the season.

While she remains poised to take home the hardware, it's no longer the landslide it was shaping up to be, thanks to a strong second-half surge from Citron.

In her last eight games, Citron is averaging 17.6 PPG, shooting a blistering 53.8% from the field and 46.7% from three-point land in a stretch dating back to July 26.

It hasn't been enough to overtake Bueckers in any of the counting stats, but it has firmly thrust Citron into the Rookie of the Year race.

People keep thinking we’re dogging Paige Bueckers, but that’s not it. We’re just saying y’all have been crowning her ROTY all year long. Now this quiet, mild-mannered All-Star Sonia Citron comes out of nowhere—give her the same respect! Say her name! pic.twitter.com/L1pbEokn9t — Jaime Lardis (@JaimeLardis) August 11, 2025

While Bueckers maintains an advantage in PPG, AST, and STL, Citron has the edge in efficiency, sporting a 47.1 FG% and 38.8 3P%.

Delving deeper, there are less traditional stats that add a bit more luster to Citron's profile.

Citron has been magnificent in clutch situations, which the WNBA defines as the final five minutes of the fourth quarter (plus overtime) when the scoring margin is within five points. The Mystics' rookie leads all rookies with 41 clutch points -- no other first-year player has more than 30.

Sonia Citron is leading all rookies in clutch points — she also ranks 4th in the league overall. pic.twitter.com/uJ5eAZSX70 — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) August 9, 2025

Granted, it's tricky comparing total stats when Bueckers has missed seven games this season. At a per-game rate, Citron and Bueckers are neck and neck with 2.3 clutch points. However, Citron boasts a 47.8 FG% and 50.0 3P% in clutch situations, in contrast to Bueckers' 29.6 FG% and 16.7 3P%.

Supporters of Citron also point to the respective win-loss records of the Mystics and Wings.

While neither squad currently holds a playoff spot, Washington trails the 8-seeded Seattle Storm by 1.5 games, snapping a 4-game skid with Sunday's win. The Wings, meanwhile, are losers of five straight and sit second-to-last in the WNBA with an 8-24 record.

Admittedly, team success is not a factor that I think deserves much consideration in this discussion. Rookie of the Year is an individual award first and foremost, with the objective being to highlight the league's most impressive first-year player.

Bueckers has been the most dominant rookie, and if the season were to end today, she'd be most deserving of the award.

Despite the loss to the Mystics, Paige Bueckers made WNBA history 🫡 pic.twitter.com/qC621FI8Zx — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 10, 2025

Plus, Bueckers and Citron are in two vastly different situations. While Citron has enjoyed markedly better success from a team standpoint, she's also benefited from playing alongside a pair of 2025 All-Stars -- Iriafen and Brittney Sykes, the latter of whom was shipped to Seattle for Alysha Clark at the trade deadline.

Although Dallas has some talent on paper, Bueckers was their lone representative at the All-Star game, a bright spot on a frustrating squad that's struggled mightily to mesh together.

Make no mistake, Citron is in the midst of a stellar rookie campaign and has undoubtedly forced her way into the Rookie of the Year conversation. But if she truly wants to challenge Bueckers for the right to the award, she's still got some ground to make up.

Leaguewide, Bueckers ranks 7th in scoring, 9th in assists, and 4th in steals -- the only rookie to rank Top 10 in all three statistical categories. Her 18.5 PPG puts her safely ahead of Citron's 14.8, and her 5.3 AST nearly doubles any other player in the rookie class.

Paige Bueckers extends her double-digit scoring streak to 25 games.



It's the longest active streak in the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/hD4g4qUFIP — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) August 10, 2025

Not to mention, Bueckers has managed to reach double figures in each of her first 25 games, boasting the longest active streak in the league.

Should she maintain that pace for her final 12 games, she'd join a short list of WNBA players who recorded 10+ points in every game of their rookie campaign, one that includes Hall of Famer Cynthia Cooper and 3-time MVP A'ja Wilson.

It's a lofty task for Citron, but given her recent play, not one that exceeds her capabilities. The odds favor Bueckers, but this Rookie of the Year race could get exciting in the final month of the regular season.

Recommended Reading: