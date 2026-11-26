Nneka Ogwumike will forever be in LA Sparks folklore after confirming her retirement. What she achieved for the franchise was more than numbers; she left a WNBA legacy that has inspired so many young athletes to chase their dreams. Now, the Sparks have the impossible task of replacing such a superstar. This is an opportunity for a soft reset, with the Sparks able to use the draft strategically to lay the foundations for a future dynasty.

Trying to replace Ogwumike like-for-like wouldn't just be a mistake; it would be an insult. Even during her final season, the 36-year-old was the standout performer on a struggling Sparks roster. While the front office failed to show a consistent vision for the future, Ogwumike kept showcasing her elite skill set.

Throughout the 2026 season, the Sparks legend averaged 17.3 points, 9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and 38.7 percent from deep. Everything she touched turned to gold, but the organisation again failed to surround her with a capable supporting cast.

Now, LA has no choice but to think of a long-term vision. Trading for another star to replace Ogwumike would be a fatal error. The Sparks must realise their place in the WNBA hierarchy. Building for the future makes more sense than challenging the league's superpowers.

WNBA Draft is a prime opportunity to reset

With two top-10 picks, the Sparks essentially have two bites at the apple to find a prospect to fill Ogwumike's shoes. LA isn't in an impossible position; the roster still boasts a talented young core. Cameron Brink and Rae Burrell are two names the organisation must prioritise in plans moving forward.

Both Brink and Burrell have the versatility to cover multiple positions, giving the front office flexibility in the 2027 draft. If the aim is to address Ogwomike's exit directly, the Sparks must target at least one frontcourt addition. However, due to Brink's 3-point prowess, LA doesn't necessarily need to select a natural forward with both picks.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and coming out of Kentucky, Clara Stack is a center franchises should be keeping a close eye on, particularly the Sparks. Stack would improve the roster's solidity while relieving the defensive pressure Brink has been burdened with. The senior is averaging 17.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game while draining 51.4 percent of her shots.

Or, if Dawn Staley's conveyor belt of ready-made WNBA talent interests the Sparks, Ashlyn Watkins of South Carolina would be an interesting selection. Watkins wouldn't replace Ogwumike's offensive production, but would again add a sense of resilience to this roster. This season, the physical forward has recorded 4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1.5 blocks per game.

Regardless of who Los Angeles selects, the franchise faces the near-impossible task of replacing a legend of Ogwumike's stature. Rather than chasing a star who can make an immediate impact, the Sparks would be better served by taking a longer-term approach. And let's face it, there will be no better time for a Sparks rebuild.