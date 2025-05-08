Women's Fastbreak On SI

Sue Bird’s Eye View: Early Predictions for the 2028 Team USA Olympics Roster

Sue Bird has been named managing director of the USA Women's Basketball National Team. Here's our early predictions about who could make the 2028 Olympics roster under her leadership.

Rosalina Lee

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former WNBA player Sue Bird arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former WNBA player Sue Bird arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Sue Bird officially stepping in as the new managing director of the USA Women's Basketball National Team, the conversation around the 2028 Olympics roster is already heating up. And with Bird being a five-time gold-medalist herself, her insight will undoubtedly lead the next era of Team USA to continued success.

As the countdown to the Los Angeles games begin, here are some of the future standouts that could carry the torch for Team USA into the next chapter of global dominance.

1. Caitlin Clark

caitlin clark
Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark (22) attempts a 3-pointer against Brazilian National Team guard Tainá Mayor da Paixão (8) on Sunday, May 4, 2025, during a preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Brazil national team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To say there’s been debate about Caitlin Clark’s omission from the 2024 Olympics squad would be an understatement. But if her current trajectory holds, she’s a lock for the 2028 roster. Clark is an elite shooter, visionary passer, and offensive engine who can run the point or slide into a shooting guard role seamlessly. She’ll be 26 in 2028, right in the prime of her WNBA career, and will predictably make a major impact on the international stage, on and off the court.

2. Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers
May 7, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers poses for a photo during the 2025 Dallas Wings Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A rookie this season in the WNBA, Paige Bueckers is a dynamic playmaker with an elite basketball IQ. And Bueckers has already demonstrated leadership and clutch performances as a newly minted women's NCAA national champion with UConn. She is a high-efficiency shooter and has the versatility to direct traffic at the point or cut backdoor for an easy bucket.

3. A'ja Wilson

A'ja Wilso
Oct 1, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after scoring in the fourth quarter against the New York Liberty during game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Wilson will still be in her prime as a cornerstone of the team by the time 2028 rolls around. She can anchor a defense and carry an offense. Her mobility, footwork, and skill level fit the international style well, as was on display in the 2024 Olympic games. With her veteran experience, she can be a voice of leadership to help carry the squad all the way to the gold.

4. Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart
Oct 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots as Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) defends during the second half of game three of the 2024 WNBA Finals at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Breanna Stewart has been a dominant force in the world of women’s basketball with a resume few, if any, can match. A three-time Olympian already, Stewart led the 2024 Paris Olympics in scoring and was a major contributor on defense. Her ability to impact both ends of the court drives home her status as one of the game's most complete players. On a team likely mixed with emerging stars, the leadership she can bring is priceless.

5. Juju Watkins

JuJu Watkins
Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Despite going down late in the 2024-2025 women's NCAA season with an ACL injury, Juju Watkins is projected to be entering the WNBA in plenty of time to be ready for Los Angeles. She is one of the most prolific scorers in the game and can barrel her way through the paint for finishes. Her physicality and versatility as a two-way player will come in handy in the global setting.

6. Angel Reese

Angel Reese
May 6, 2025; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) during the second half of a WNBA pre-season game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Angel Reese has a high motor, physical toughness and is one of the best rebounders of her generation. She owns the glass and makes it tough for opponents to get any second-chance looks. This season, she’s putting more focus on her passing, which makes her even more dangerous, especially when she’s kicking off fast breaks and flipping the momentum of a game.

7. Sabrina Ionescu

Sabrina Ionescu
Oct 1, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates after defeating the Las Vegas Aces 88-84 in game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Sabrina Ionescu is a sharpshooter, most notable for her deep threes. But her midrange floaters and cuts through the paint exhibit her ability to score in a variety of ways. Ionescu can run the offense or play off ball, offering the option to mix and match line-ups for an unpredictable offense. She can also be a scrappy defender when needed, and with experience from the 2024 Olympic team, she adds valuable insight for teammates stepping into the scene for the first time.

8. Napheesa Collier

Napheesa Collier
May 6, 2025; Chicago, IL, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) shoots against the Chicago Sky during the first half of a WNBA pre-season game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

At 28 years old, Napheesa Collier will still be young enough to be in her athletic peak, but will also have the experience to be a leader on the Olympic stage. Her court awareness, positional flexibility and dangerous spin-move fadeaways make her a threat on any court. Collier can guard multiple positions and impact the game on both ends, giving the U.S. team exactly what it needs to face-off against international opponents.

9. Sarah Strong

sara strong
Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) shoots the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (8) during the second half of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sarah Strong will just have entered her rookie season when the 2028 Olympics commence, but she has proven that she can level up and dominate, as her standout freshman year at UConn displayed. Her high basketball IQ and positional versatility, from beyond the arc to bullying through the paint, makes her a multidimensional threat any way you slice it.

10. Lauren Betts

lauren bett
Mar 30, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) shoots against LSU Lady Tigers forward Sa'Myah Smith (5) during the second half of a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

Lauren Betts was the driving force in bringing her UCLA team to the 2025 women's NCAA Final Four. You cant teach 6’7” and that height is hard to match on the any court. She can set forceful screens defenders will have a hard time maneuvering around and has a quickness uncommon in her size. Betts is incredibly efficient under the rim and will be unguardable to almost any defender attempting to do so.

11. Kelsey Plum

Kelsey Plum
May 6, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots the basketball against Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Not only can Kelsey Plum shoot from beyond the arc at a high clip, but she can zip through defenders to finish at the rim with her quick feet. Her relentless drive and refusal to back down from challenges wears out anyone trying to keep up with her on the court. Like others on this list, Plum comes clad in Olympic gold from the 2024 Paris games, experience that younger teammates can never get enough of.

12. Jackie Young

Jackie Young
Sep 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) dribbles the ball against the New York Liberty during game one of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Initially coming off the bench in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Young's breakout 19-point game against Germany earned her a spot in the starting lineup. Young is a versatile player with a quick pull-up game, making it hard for defenders to close out on her in time. She’s a combo guard who can defend and spot up on the wing, and yes, she too has an Olympic gold medal under her belt.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published
Rosalina Lee
ROSALINA LEE

Rosalina Lee is one of the premiere content creators in the women’s basketball space. She has written for such companies as Red Bull Sports and has teamed up with notable brands such as Madison Square Garden, going behind the scenes with the New York Knicks and Rangers. She is currently offering analysis and fresh takes into the world of women’s basketball on her YouTube channel, and now with Indiana Fever On SI and Women's Fastbreak On SI, keeping fans in the loop with all the latest action!

Home/Analysis