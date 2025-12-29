UConn Stars Pace NCAA Women's Basketball Player of the Year Power Rankings

When a team has two dominant players it is always difficult to determine what share of credit to give each individual when it comes to award consideration, and often it works to split votes and ultimately hurt their respective cases. But with UConn this season, it's hard to ignore what both Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd are bringing to the floor, which is why they pace the NCAA women's basketball player of the year power rankings at this juncture.

1. Sarah Strong

Dec 7, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) returns up court against the DePaul Blue Demons in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Sarah Strong is a player without a weakness. Strong is filling up the box score to the tune of 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. But those numbers are not even as impressive as watching the way she puts them together. Strong possesses a special combination of size, talent, and basketball instincts, which is why she is going to be the top player in NCAA competition until she is eventually the number one pick in the WNBA Draft.





2. Azzi Fudd

Dec 20, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) gestures during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images | Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

Both Fudd and Strong's counting totals would likely be higher if they didn't share the court, but UConn's ceiling is limitless because they do. It's worth remembering that Fudd was the Most Outstanding Player in the 2025 Final Four and she has taken that up a notch this season. She is shooting over 50% from both the floor and beyond the three-point line and has not missed a free throw as of yet. Those blistering splits are why she could be selected first overall by the Dallas Wings in 2026.





3. Madison Booker

Dec 14, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker (35) dribbles the ball upcourt against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Much like Strong and Fudd, Booker benefits from having a terrific teammate in point guard Rori Harmon. However, the do-it-all forward's smooth scoring and playmaking has Texas right on UConn's heels in the rankings. And the Longhorns notching victories over the likes of South Carolina and UCLA boosts Booker's case here.





4. Audi Crooks

Iowa State Cyclones' center Audi Crooks (55) drives to the basket around Kansas Jayhawks forward Lilly Meister (52) during the first quarter in the Big-12 conference home opener on Dec. 21, 2025, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | NIrmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Crooks has been nothing short of dominant on the block for Iowa State. The junior is averaging 28.9 points on a staggering 71.6% shooting from the floor—enough to make a clear argument she should be first on the list. How she continues to make an impact in other facets of the game in the stretch run for the Cyclones will determine whether she ultimately hoists the trophy.





5. Hannah Hidalgo

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) celebrates after a basket during a NCAA women's basketball game against Fairleigh Dickinson at Purcell Pavilion on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hidalgo was the front-runner for player of the year for much of last season, before JuJu Watkins took the crown. The Notre Dame star's individual brilliance has continued this campaign as she is doing it all for the Irish, which includes an eye-popping 6.1 steals per game to go with her offensive exploits. Where Notre Dame finishes in the standings will go a long way toward deciding how serious her consideration is come award time.





Surging: Joyce Edwards

Dec 7, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (8) attempts to drive around North Carolina Central Eagles forward Dianna Blake (15) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Putting players in order at this point is near impossible, as there is an easy argument to swap the numbers in front of everyone above, not to mention adding worthy candidates missing from the list. For instance, Joyce Edwards has been absurdly efficient for surging South Carolina and very well could be near the top of the conversation come season's end.

But for now, the Huskies continue to remain atop the rankings.

