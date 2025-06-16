WNBA Power Rankings: Aces Stumble, Fever Rise

One month into the WNBA season, we’ve gotten a first glimpse at the good, the bad, and everything in between when it comes to how the league is starting to shape up––but it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster.
Top-ranked teams are getting knocked off by underdogs––one night a team looks like a title contender, and the next, they’re getting outplayed by a group still finding its footing.
The league’s newest expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries, continue to flip expectations, while the once-dominant Las Vegas Aces find themselves in the midst of a surprising skid.
This inconsistency has made it tough to predict outcomes––creating a stretch of games that has shaken up the power rankings
1. The New York Liberty
Though suffering their first loss of the season to the Indiana Fever, the Liberty still sit at the top of the power rankings with the best net rating in the league. An injury to superstar center Jonquel Jones has taken away the team’s unstoppable edge, but she is expected back soon and and with her return, New York could quickly regain its form as the clear title favorites.
2. The Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx also suffered their first loss of the season to the Seattle Storm last week. But no other team has the ball movement Minnesota has, and Napheesa Collier's performance has been nothing short of spectacular. Her MVP-caliber play, combined with the team’s unselfish offense and defensive discipline, keeps the Lynx firmly in the title conversation. Even in defeat, they continue to look like one of the most complete teams in the league.
3. The Atlanta Dream
Atlanta is riding a win streak and showing no signs of slowing down. They lead the league in three-pointers made, spurred by the sharpshooting of Allisha Gray, who recently dropped a career-high 32 points in a statement win over the Washington Mystics. The Dream are the dark horse to watch out for.
4. The Indiana Fever
The Fever have climbed up a few spots from last week for one reason–– with Caitlin Clark back from injury, this team is 180 degrees different. Not only did face off against the undefeated Liberty, but they did so in dominant fashion with Clark’s patented logo bombs leading to a 102-88 win over the defending champs. Clark's return makes this squad look like contenders immediately.
5. The Seattle Storm
Despite losing to the Valkyries, the Storm knocked off the undefeated Lynx in a matchup that showed just what Seattle is able to do when clicking. Gabby Williams continues to light it up and Erica Wheeler has returned to a former version of herself knocking down 20 points against Minnesota. This team is capable when hot, but must find consistency to climb in the rankings.
6. The Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury drop a spot following some inconsistent play and given their most recent wins have come against teams lower in the standings. But with Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper back, the team took down the Aces––who were missing star A’ja Wilson. And as Thomas and Copper get acclimated back from injury, Phoenix could rise again.
7. The Golden State Valkyries
The Valkyries have been the big surprise of the season. They are on a three-game winning streak and look to be gaining momentum as the league's newest team continues building chemistry. Their recent victory over the Storm––who beat the formerly undefeated Lynx–– and victory over the Aces showed that they are a team to watch out for.
8. The Las Vegas Aces
The Aces have been on an unexpected slide this season. Though missing the dominance of last season’s MVP A’ja Wilson—who has missed the last two games while in concussion protocol—the squad has still been giving up wins to teams lower in the standings. Jewell Loyd showed signs of bouncing back in a recent victory over Dallas but has struggled to find her rhythm for much of the season, while Wilson, even before the injury, hadn’t quite looked like the unstoppable force in the paint she’s known to be. With a starting lineup featuring four Olympians, the Aces skid is turning heads and Las Vegas will need to find consistency moving forward.
9. The Washington Mystics
While the Mystics have an exciting young roster, including two Rookie of the Year contenders in Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron, the team has struggled to pull out wins as of late. Veteran guard Brittney Sykes, one of the team’s most relied-upon players, has had trouble finding her offensive rhythm. Sitting near the bottom of the league in three-pointers made, Washington’s lack of perimeter shooting could continue to be a major hurdle as the season wears on.
10. The Los Angeles Sparks
While the Sparks win over the Aces was a statement to Kelsey Plum's former team, they have lost two of their last three games, one being to the newly put together Valkyries. Plum adds firepower to the team as they come in fifth offensively in the league, but the Sparks are struggling defensively and in the standings.
11. The Chicago Sky
The Sky’s struggle to find an identity was further compounded with recently losing their floor general, Courtney Vandersloot, to an ACL injury. They did end up pulling away with a win against Connecticut Sunday––where Chicago’s Angel Reese left with an impressive triple-double––but have yet to beat a team other than the Sun and Wings.
12. The Dallas Wings
Despite Dallas rookie Paige Bueckers’ brilliant 35-point game against the Mercury this week, the Wings are off to a rocky start with a league-worst 1-11 record on the season so far. While being on the verge of their second win, with a comfortable 11-point lead to the Aces late in the fourth quarter, fouls and a lack of late game poise continued to hinder the team, and they were unable to seal a second victory for the season.
13. The Connecticut Sun
The Sun continue to struggle as a rebuilding team. Though one win above Dallas in the standings, Connecticut sits at the bottom of the pack defensively and offensively statistically. Despite having Marina Mabrey––a proven three point sniper––their struggles with sinking shots beyond the arc add to the mounting issues––creating an uphill battle for the team as the season progresses.