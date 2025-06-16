WNBA Power Rankings: Aces Stumble, Fever Rise

One month into the WNBA season, we’ve gotten a first glimpse at the good, the bad, and everything in between when it comes to how the league is starting to shape up––but it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster.

Top-ranked teams are getting knocked off by underdogs––one night a team looks like a title contender, and the next, they’re getting outplayed by a group still finding its footing.

The league’s newest expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries, continue to flip expectations, while the once-dominant Las Vegas Aces find themselves in the midst of a surprising skid.

This inconsistency has made it tough to predict outcomes––creating a stretch of games that has shaken up the power rankings

1. The New York Liberty

Jun 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Though suffering their first loss of the season to the Indiana Fever, the Liberty still sit at the top of the power rankings with the best net rating in the league. An injury to superstar center Jonquel Jones has taken away the team’s unstoppable edge, but she is expected back soon and and with her return, New York could quickly regain its form as the clear title favorites.

2. The Minnesota Lynx

Jun 11, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) dribbles with Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) defending during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images | John Froschauer-Imagn Images

The Lynx also suffered their first loss of the season to the Seattle Storm last week. But no other team has the ball movement Minnesota has, and Napheesa Collier's performance has been nothing short of spectacular. Her MVP-caliber play, combined with the team’s unselfish offense and defensive discipline, keeps the Lynx firmly in the title conversation. Even in defeat, they continue to look like one of the most complete teams in the league.

3. The Atlanta Dream

May 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) drives around Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images | John Froschauer-Imagn Images

Atlanta is riding a win streak and showing no signs of slowing down. They lead the league in three-pointers made, spurred by the sharpshooting of Allisha Gray, who recently dropped a career-high 32 points in a statement win over the Washington Mystics. The Dream are the dark horse to watch out for.

4. The Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) celebrate Saturday, June 14, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the New York Liberty, 102-88. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Fever have climbed up a few spots from last week for one reason–– with Caitlin Clark back from injury, this team is 180 degrees different. Not only did face off against the undefeated Liberty, but they did so in dominant fashion with Clark’s patented logo bombs leading to a 102-88 win over the defending champs. Clark's return makes this squad look like contenders immediately.

5. The Seattle Storm

Jun 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) drives against the Phoenix Mercury in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Despite losing to the Valkyries, the Storm knocked off the undefeated Lynx in a matchup that showed just what Seattle is able to do when clicking. Gabby Williams continues to light it up and Erica Wheeler has returned to a former version of herself knocking down 20 points against Minnesota. This team is capable when hot, but must find consistency to climb in the rankings.

6. The Phoenix Mercury

Jun 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) against the Dallas Wings at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Mercury drop a spot following some inconsistent play and given their most recent wins have come against teams lower in the standings. But with Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper back, the team took down the Aces––who were missing star A’ja Wilson. And as Thomas and Copper get acclimated back from injury, Phoenix could rise again.

7. The Golden State Valkyries

Jun 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) handles the ball against Golden State Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle (14) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Valkyries have been the big surprise of the season. They are on a three-game winning streak and look to be gaining momentum as the league's newest team continues building chemistry. Their recent victory over the Storm––who beat the formerly undefeated Lynx–– and victory over the Aces showed that they are a team to watch out for.

8. The Las Vegas Aces

Jun 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) dribbles against the Golden State Valkyries during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Aces have been on an unexpected slide this season. Though missing the dominance of last season’s MVP A’ja Wilson—who has missed the last two games while in concussion protocol—the squad has still been giving up wins to teams lower in the standings. Jewell Loyd showed signs of bouncing back in a recent victory over Dallas but has struggled to find her rhythm for much of the season, while Wilson, even before the injury, hadn’t quite looked like the unstoppable force in the paint she’s known to be. With a starting lineup featuring four Olympians, the Aces skid is turning heads and Las Vegas will need to find consistency moving forward.

9. The Washington Mystics

Jun 8, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) looks to drive past Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles (31) during the second quarter at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

While the Mystics have an exciting young roster, including two Rookie of the Year contenders in Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron, the team has struggled to pull out wins as of late. Veteran guard Brittney Sykes, one of the team’s most relied-upon players, has had trouble finding her offensive rhythm. Sitting near the bottom of the league in three-pointers made, Washington’s lack of perimeter shooting could continue to be a major hurdle as the season wears on.

10. The Los Angeles Sparks

Jun 6, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) dribbles during the first half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While the Sparks win over the Aces was a statement to Kelsey Plum's former team, they have lost two of their last three games, one being to the newly put together Valkyries. Plum adds firepower to the team as they come in fifth offensively in the league, but the Sparks are struggling defensively and in the standings.

11. The Chicago Sky

Jun 15, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) returns the ball against the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Sky’s struggle to find an identity was further compounded with recently losing their floor general, Courtney Vandersloot, to an ACL injury. They did end up pulling away with a win against Connecticut Sunday––where Chicago’s Angel Reese left with an impressive triple-double––but have yet to beat a team other than the Sun and Wings.

12. The Dallas Wings

Jun 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) defends against the Las Vegas Aces in the third quarter of their game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Despite Dallas rookie Paige Bueckers’ brilliant 35-point game against the Mercury this week, the Wings are off to a rocky start with a league-worst 1-11 record on the season so far. While being on the verge of their second win, with a comfortable 11-point lead to the Aces late in the fourth quarter, fouls and a lack of late game poise continued to hinder the team, and they were unable to seal a second victory for the season.

13. The Connecticut Sun

Jun 1, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles (31) during the first half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

The Sun continue to struggle as a rebuilding team. Though one win above Dallas in the standings, Connecticut sits at the bottom of the pack defensively and offensively statistically. Despite having Marina Mabrey––a proven three point sniper––their struggles with sinking shots beyond the arc add to the mounting issues––creating an uphill battle for the team as the season progresses.

