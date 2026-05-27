WNBA Power Rankings: Dream and Fever Rise, Liberty Fall

An eventful Memorial Day slate gave WNBA fans plenty to dissect -- and no doubt produced some overreactions in the process. But that's the beauty of the first month of the season.

In the span of a week, the New York Liberty fell from second to 12th in the WNBA standings following three consecutive losses. Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever are right back in the mix after three straight wins, and the Atlanta Dream overtook the Las Vegas Aces for the No. 1 seed.

Naturally, that means we've got some serious movement in this week's edition of WNBA power rankings. Let the fun begin.

1. Atlanta Dream (4-1, W2)

May 24, 2026; College Park, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) and forward Angel Reese (5) high-five during the game against the Phoenix Mercury during the second quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 3 (+2)

The Dream vaulted into first place in the standings after a perfect weekend, cruising past the Dallas Wings 86-69 on Friday before narrowly beating the Phoenix Mercury 82-80 on Sunday. With the Aces stumbling Saturday, Atlanta also slides into the No. 1 spot of our power rankings.

Rhyne Howard eclipsed 20 points in back-to-back games to lead the Dream offense, but a more settled version of Angel Reese stood out just as much. After a slow first two weeks offensively, Reese posted 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting Friday and followed that up with a double-double Sunday, recording a season-high 17 points alongside 10 rebounds.

"She's doing all the little things we've not done in the past," Howard lauded Sunday. "Because of the tenacity that she brings, because of the energy that she brings, we have no choice but to follow her."

"She's doing all the little things we've not done in the pass, often times we would've folded but because of the tenacity that she brings because of the energy that she brings we have no choice but to follow her" - Rhyne Howard on Angel Reese https://t.co/J06PlNWy04 pic.twitter.com/7ckrhiXPkh — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) May 24, 2026

Reese already brings plenty to the table with her size and rebounding. If she can carve out a consistent role in Atlanta's offense alongside Howard and Allisha Gray, it makes the Dream that much more dangerous -- especially with their throttling defense on the other end.

2. Las Vegas Aces (4-2, L1)

May 23, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Chennedy Carter (23) dribbles against the Los Angeles Sparks in the first quarter of their game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 1 (-1)

The Aces only played once last week, falling 101-95 to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday. It doesn't merit a plummet down the power rankings, though they'll lose their grip on the top spot for the time being.

Las Vegas could not contain a Sparks offense that topped the 100-point mark for the first time this season, shooting 55 percent from the field and 48 percent from three-point range. Much of the damage came from Kelsey Plum, who erupted for 38 points on 12-of-17 shooting, including 6-for-7 from deep.

The panic meter remains extremely low for this veteran squad, especially with Chennedy Carter still scoring at a torrid rate off the bench. If there is any concern, it lies with Jackie Young, who has gone scoreless over her last two games amid an 0-for-14 skid from the field.

3. Indiana Fever (4-2, W3)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) smiles Friday, May 22, 2026, during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Golden State Valkyries, 90-82. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 7 (+4)

Things can change awfully quickly around here. The Fever opened to a modest 1-2 start, drawing some early skepticism from Fever and WNBA fans alike. But one week later, Indiana is back in the mix with the league's top contenders, tied for second overall at 4-2 after three straight wins.

Even with Caitlin Clark sidelined Wednesday by back soreness, the Fever rolled past the Portland Fire 90-73 behind 24 points and eight rebounds from Aliyah Boston. Clark returned Friday and notched 22 points in a 90-82 win over the Golden State Valkyries -- Indiana's first in the brief head-to-head series all-time.

Indiana's defense is trending in the right direction after a shaky start, holding opponents under 80 points in two of its last three games. The offense, meanwhile, has lived up to the hype; the Fever lead the league with 93.7 points per game and are operating at the fastest pace in the WNBA.

A rematch against Golden State on Thursday -- this time on the road -- should serve as another good test for Indiana's offense. But with Clark heating up from distance, this offense won't be a fun challenge for any defense.

4. Golden State Valkyries (4-2, W1)

May 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Kaitlyn Chen (2) celebrates with teammates against the Connecticut Sun in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 4 (--)

Golden State sandwiched a competitive loss to Indiana with two emphatic wins over New York and the Connecticut Sun.

The Fever were the first team to eclipse 80 points against the Valkyries this season -- a testament to a Golden State defense that leads the WNBA in opponent scoring (76.3 points per game). Equally of note is an improved scoring attack. Golden State ranks third in offensive rating (110.0) and second in three-point percentage (36.6 percent).

Smothering defense is a constant for this Valkyries squad, but an offense bolstered by Gabby Williams likely raises their ceiling significantly.

5. Minnesota Lynx (4-2, W2)

May 17, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve directs forward Natasha Howard (1) against the Chicago Sky in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 8 (+3)

If you thought Napheesa Collier's injury might slow down the Minnesota Lynx in the early going, think again. Minnesota ranks fourth in scoring offense, led by free-agent addition Natasha Howard, who has fit in seamlessly to this frontcourt.

Howard posted season highs of 26 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 85-75 win over the Chicago Sky, and now leads the team in both scoring and rebounding. Kayla McBride, Courtney Williams, and Olivia Miles' offensive numbers aren't far behind either, culminating in an extremely balanced scoring attack. Minnesota racked up 100 points against the Toronto Tempo on Thursday without a single player scoring more than 16 points.

🚨 FINAL SCORES AND TOP PERFORMERS 🚨



Natasha Howard set the tone in the @minnesotalynx's dub over Chicago ⚡️



26 PTS | 14 REB | 5 AST



She joined Maya Moore (4x), Napheesa Collier (2x) and Sylvia Fowles as the only Lynx players to total 25+ PTS, 10+ REB and 5+ AST in a game!… pic.twitter.com/AGCiFEHKNw — WNBA (@WNBA) May 24, 2026

The Lynx have exceeded expectations so far, and the prospect of getting Collier back at some point this season makes them a team to watch in the long run.

6. Dallas Wings (4-3, W1)

May 24, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Wings guard Azzi Fudd (35) drives to the basket in the first quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 11 (+5)

2026 No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd delivered the first statement game of her young WNBA career Sunday as the Wings defeated the Liberty 91-76 at Barclays Center. Fueled by a 17-point third quarter, Fudd poured in 24 points and shot 6-of-12 from beyond the arc. Last year's No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers matched her with 24 points of her own, giving Dallas a glimpse at what its backcourt of the future could look like.

I've often compared Azzi Fudd to Klay Thompson, so fitting she'd have an explosive scoring quarter. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) May 24, 2026

Overall, it's been a modest start offensively for Fudd, but her shooting ability is undeniable. The Wings already ranks second in offensive rating, but they can dial that up even more if Fudd's effort Sunday is a sign of things to come.

A lopsided loss to Atlanta on Friday indicates there's still plenty of work to be done, but a 2-1 week featuring wins over Chicago and New York is hardly anything to sneeze at.

7. New York Liberty (3-4, L3)

May 24, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) comes out for the start of the fourth quarter against the Dallas Wings at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 2 (-5)

The Liberty concluded a nightmarish week with an 81-74 loss Monday to the Portland Fire, falling a game below .500 after their third straight loss. New York was outscored by 39 points across the three-game skid, managing just 73.3 points per game -- even as Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally returned to the lineup.

Ionescu only played the first part of a Sunday-Monday back-to-back, and Sabally played just four minutes Monday as she was limited by an illness. Still, the eye test doesn't match the talent on the court, even with some notable absences.

After a (2-0) start, the New York Liberty have now lost three straight and four of their last five games. 👀 pic.twitter.com/679zuWHsvr — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) May 26, 2026

It's hard to have any gripes with Breanna Stewart's production so far, but the rest of the squad will need to start pulling some weight soon, especially as Marine Johannes and Paulien Astier start to cool off.

Odds are, New York will right this ship sooner rather than later. It's worth keeping an eye on how first-year coach Chris DeMarco navigates this early skid, though.

8. Los Angeles Sparks (3-3, W2)

May 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) calls out the play against the Phoenix Mercury in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 12 (+4)

Since 2025, the Sparks haven't been hard-pressed for offense -- and it was in prime form last week.

Dearica Hamby led Los Angeles to a 97-88 win over Phoenix on Thursday with a 27-point, 15-rebound double-double. Plum followed that up with a 38-point effort Sunday -- two shy of her single-game career high -- as the Sparks took down Las Vegas on the road.

But the same question remains -- how long can Los Angeles outscore its porous defense? Through six games, the Sparks rank last in scoring defense (96.0 points per game) and defensive rating (117.8). A league-leading offense certainly makes them competitive on a game-to-game basis, but it feels awfully reminiscent of a disappointing 2025 campaign, when Los Angeles fell short of a playoff berth despite boasting the league's second-best offense.

Breaking: Four-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum suffered an ankle sprain in practice today and will be evaluated in one week. Plum is currently leading the league in scoring at 26.8 PPG. — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) May 27, 2026

Plum suffered a sprained ankle in practice Tuesday and will miss at least one week. It won't be easy to replace the WNBA's leading scorer, making defense even more critical for this upcoming stretch.

9. Chicago Sky (3-3, L2)

May 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) defends against Dallas Wings center Li Yueru (28) during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 5 (-4)

Rickea Jackson's first season with the Sky will end far too early for either party's liking. Jackson went down with a non-contact injury on May 17 and will miss the remainder of the 2026 season with a torn ACL, a diagnosis revealed last week.

Rickea Jackson diagnosed with torn ACL. pic.twitter.com/w5eLpHy1P4 — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) May 19, 2026

The Sky proceeded to lose their next two games, each by a margin of 10 points. Kamilla Cardoso led the scoring attack both times, even tallying a season-high 24 points Wednesday against Dallas, but the big lingering question is how the team will fare without its leading scorer.

Chicago is in the bottom half of league scoring to open the season, and losing Jackson, who averaged 18.0 points over her first four games, is a sizable gut punch.

10. Portland Fire (4-3, W2)

May 23, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Fire guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (3) points up against the Toronto Tempo at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 13 (+3)

The Fire aren't exactly analytical darlings, but there's no knocking the results. Portland has won three of its last four games and enjoyed a perfect weekend, defeating the Tempo by 19 on Saturday and besting the Liberty 81-74 on Monday.

Once again, Sarah Ashlee Barker came up clutch to help secure the win over New York, clinching a 2-1 series advantage in the process.

Sarah Ashlee Barker breaks Liberty hearts for the second time this season.



Go-ahead 3. Portland never trailed again. Fire win on the road.pic.twitter.com/wmO7ngd0n3 — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) May 26, 2026

Bridget Carleton and Carla Leite have been Portland's most notable contributors, but don't overlook the efforts of former No. 4 overall pick Emily Engstler, who's enjoying a bump in production as a full-time starter.

It's worth noting that the Fire won the rebound battle in each of their last two games, an encouraging development for a team with the second-worst rebound rate in the WNBA. Don't expect Portland to dominate the glass this season, but staying competitive in that area should go a long way toward sustained success.

11. Phoenix Mercury (2-5, L3)

May 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives against Los Angeles Sparks guard Ariel Atkins (7) in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 9 (-2)

A two-point loss to Atlanta on Sunday sealed an 0-3 week for the Mercury, plunging them to 14th in the WNBA standings. Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper are playing at an elite level, as Mercury fans have come to expect, but that two-woman show can only take a shorthanded Phoenix squad so far.

The optimistic spin is that Phoenix's losses have been fairly competitive, even with a couple of key starters out. The Mercury should be getting some reinforcements soon, with starting point guard Monique Akoa Makani poised to join the lineup as early as Wednesday after missing the beginning of the season with an overseas commitment. It might not be enough to push Phoenix all the way back to last season's dominance, but it could help swing some of those tight games that haven't gone their way so far.

12. Toronto Tempo (3-4, L2)

May 23, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Tempo guard Brittney Sykes (20) drives to the basket against the Portland Fire during the second half at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 10 (-2)

Toronto opened the week with a convincing 98-90 win over the Mercury, led by 31 points from Brittney Sykes, but it's hard to justify bumping this squad up after a pair of lopsided losses.

Minnesota routed the Tempo 100-72 on Thursday and Portland followed that up with a 19-point victory Saturday, sinking Toronto back below .500. Sykes and Marina Mabrey make up an exciting backcourt duo, and rookie guard Kiki Rice (No. 6 overall) continues to impress. Toronto's struggles defensively and on the glass warrant some serious concern, though.

Seattle Storm (3-4, W2)

May 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) and Seattle Storm guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) and Seattle Storm guard Zia Cooke (7) celebrate after playing the Connecticut Sun at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images | John Froschauer-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 14 (+1)

The Seattle Storm snapped a three-game skid this weekend and started a modest two-game winning streak of their own with victories over Connecticut and the Washington Mystics. Zia Cooke exploded for 25 points off the bench Friday, helping Seattle to a 77-59 win over the Sun. Natisha Hiedeman paved the way Sunday, notching a game-high 24 points in a 12-point win over the Mystics.

Zia Cooke has joined Chennedy Carter as the only players to score 25+ points off the bench this season.



She’s averaging (12.3) points per game through her first six games of the season! 🪄 pic.twitter.com/89vpNEjlwZ — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) May 23, 2026

All three of Seattle's wins this season have come against Connecticut and Washington, so it's likely best to temper expectations for now. Still, they've managed to remain competitive despite missing both Ezi Magbegor and Dominique Malonga from an already shallow lineup over the last four games. That's no small feat.

14. Washington Mystics (2-3, L2)

May 24, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Mystics guard Georgia Amoore (8) looks to pass the ball against guard Jade Melbourne (5), scond from left, and forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 6 (-8)

Washington is only one game below .500, but the metrics are far from encouraging. The Mystics own the second-worst offensive rating (100.5) and net rating (-8.4) in the WNBA, only ahead of the last-place Sun. Their scoring defense ranks third-worst overall, and they're turning the ball over at the worst rate in the league.

The Mystics went 0-2 last week, including a 23-point defeat at the hands of the Wings last Monday. There's talent to tap into on this roster, but the product isn't pretty right now.

15. Connecticut Sun (1-7, L2)

May 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Ashlon Jackson (3) dribbles against Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes (15) in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 15 (--)

The Sun picked up their first win of 2026 last Wednesday, defeating the Storm 80-78, powered by 62 points off the bench. But it's not nearly enough to dig them out of the cellar of our power rankings.

Connecticut was outscored by a combined 45 points in its next two games as it continued to search for rhythm on offense. They've struggled to get consistent production from their starting five, especially with veteran forward Brittney Griner sidelined by a rib injury. Fortunately, Connecticut will get some reinforcements soon with Leila Lacan expected to make her season debut this weekend.