WNBA Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked Heading into Opening Day

After a landmark offseason, the 2026 WNBA season will tip off Friday, beginning a six-month race for the next championship title.

Lengthy CBA negotiations and the largest free-agent pool in league history produced a chaotic one-month period of roster decisions and player movement -- if nothing else, a theatrical way to usher in the WNBA's 30th season.

The New York Liberty boast an exciting "Big Four" after the addition of All-Star forward Satou Sabally. The Dallas Wings are eyeing a return to postseason contention, armed with back-to-back No. 1 overall picks in Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd. Meanwhile, the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire enter the fold with big shoes to fill after a breakout inaugural season from the Golden State Valkyries in 2025.

But will anyone be able to stop the Las Vegas Aces from raising their fourth championship banner in five seasons? Here's where all 15 teams rank heading into the start of a brand new campaign.

1. Las Vegas Aces

Sep 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12), Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22), and Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) react during an interview after defeating the Indiana Fever 107-98 in overtime of game five of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Key Players: A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd

The reigning champs top the list -- and deservedly so.

Las Vegas enters the new season with a squad that looks remarkably similar to the one that swept the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals last October, returning its top seven scorers from 2025.

Most importantly, that means another run with star center A'ja Wilson, who led the league in scoring last season with 23.4 points per game en route to her WNBA-record fourth MVP award. She added Defensive Player of the Year honors and WNBA Finals MVP for good measure, capping a spectacular 2025 campaign -- though not entirely unexpected from the seven-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer.

2026 WNBA GM Survey results



Finals winner prediction: Las Vegas Aces



Most Valuable Player: A’ja Wilson

Rookie of the Year: Olivia Miles



Best defensive player: A'ja Wilson



Who GMs would start franchise with today:

Paige Bueckers



Player that forces most coaching adjustments:… pic.twitter.com/EaHCFTFpPB — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) May 5, 2026

She'll have plenty of help. An impressive Aces lineup also features Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, and Jewell Loyd, not to mention a capable bench with ample WNBA experience. Loyd's first season in Las Vegas didn't go off without a hitch, but don't be surprised if six-time All-Star enjoys a resurgent 2026 campaign now that she's had a year to settle in.

Chennedy Carter adds scoring punch to the Las Vegas bench and should be particularly valuable with Dana Evans sidelined indefinitely to begin the season. It's a high-risk, high-reward signing given Carter's tumultuous WNBA career, but her offensive talents are undeniable and few organizations are better equipped to handle a wild card than an Aces team led by coach Becky Hammon.

Las Vegas will have some competition this year, but it's hard to bet against a team that's made winning a habit.

2. New York Liberty

Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) dribbles against New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the second half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Key Players: Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Satou Sabally

New York's lineup has the makings of a matchup nightmare for opponents.

Between Sabally (6-foot-4), Breanna Stewart (6-foot-4), Leonie Fiebich (6-foot-4), and Jonquel Jones (6-foot-6), few teams can rival the Liberty's high-end blend of skill and size. New York should have no problem spacing the floor and they'll win plenty of battles inside the paint too.

Sabally's two-year deal counts only $815,000 against the salary cap in 2026, helping New York to preserve some depth behind that star-studded lineup. The bench isn't quite as deep after notable departures of Kennedy Burke, Nyara Sabally, and Isabelle Harrison, but the Liberty reunited with 11-year WNBA veteran Rebecca Allen. A healthy Betnijah Laney-Hamilton goes a long way as well as the 31-year-old eyes a return after missing all of 2025 with a knee injury.

It could spell trouble for New York if Sabrina Ionescu's ankle injury spirals into a recurring issue. Initial reports indicated she avoided a major injury, though the very same ankle limited Ionescu to just three games during her rookie campaign in 2020. The four-time All-Star will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

But health withstanding, the Liberty are well-positioned to bounce back from a disappointing first-round exit in 2025 and challenge Las Vegas for the throne.

3. Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7), Caitlin Clark (22) and Kelsey Mitchell (0) take a phot before the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key Players: Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston

Health is the X-Factor for an Indiana Fever squad that came within a win of a WNBA Finals appearance in 2025, despite significant injuries up and down the lineup. Las Vegas prevailed 107-98 in a Game 5 overtime thriller, but the stage is set for lofty expectations in 2026.

Star point guard Caitlin Clark played just 13 games last season, hindered by a slew of lower-body injuries. But if she can stay on the floor, the Fever should feel pretty good about their "Big Three." Kelsey Mitchell finished fifth in MVP voting last season after averaging a career-best 20.2 points, while center Aliyah Boston earned All-WNBA for the first time in her three-year WNBA career.

You'll be hard pressed to find a more talented backcourt duo than Clark and Mitchell, and Boston has quickly established herself as one of the most dynamic bigs in the league.

Indiana bolstered its depth this offseason, adding veterans Monique Billings, Myisha Hines-Allen, and Tyasha Harris to a lineup that already featured valuable role players in Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull. Rookie point guard Raven Johnson (No. 9 overall) is the cherry on top, as the two-time NCAA champion and reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year figures to be a sparkplug off the bench.

Raven Johnson in her preseason debut:



• 6 points

• 8 ASSISTS

• 3 rebounds

• 2 blocks

• 3/3 FG

• 18 minutes played pic.twitter.com/Lej69Y1LhY — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) April 25, 2026

The Fever will not rival New York's size, but there may not be a more dangerous team in transition across the WNBA -- especially with a healthy Clark. On paper, this Indiana roster is better equipped for a lengthy playoff run than in previous seasons, as should be the standard for this talented core.

4. Atlanta Dream

Apr 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) smiles before a WNBA preseason game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Key Players: Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, Angel Reese

There are four true WNBA title contenders entering the 2026 season, and the Atlanta Dream are undoubtedly in that group.

Atlanta acquired two-time WNBA rebounding champion Angel Reese from the Chicago Sky for a pair of first-round draft picks and boasts a more impressive starting five as a result. Reese won't be the focal point offensively -- though that's hardly a knock on her in a lineup already featuring Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard -- but she's a clear upgrade over an aging Brittney Griner.

A meniscus injury for Brionna Jones likely gives Reese a larger role in the frontcourt to begin the season, though a fully healthy frontcourt could bring out the best in both of them.

Jordin Canada once again anchors a defense that ranked third in scoring defense last season, and Naz Hillmon has the inside track to repeat as Sixth Player of the Year. Plus, don't be surprised if rookie center Madina Okot (No. 13 overall) makes an immediate impact.

At full strength, this group should be able to compete with any team in the league. The sting of a first-round exit last September might be just the fuel they need to raise the bar in 2026.

5. Los Angeles Sparks

May 3, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) during the first half against the Portland Fire at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Key Players: Kelsey Plum, Nneka Ogwumike, Dearica Hamby, Ariel Atkins

Despite boasting the No. 2 ranked offense in the league last season, the Los Angeles Sparks fell short of a postseason berth, finishing two games behind the eight-seeded Valkyries. Defense was their undoing. The Sparks posted the worst scoring defense in the WNBA with 88.2 points per game, and it proved too difficult to overcome.

Los Angeles has the makings of a much more balanced unit in 2026. The Sparks reunited with seven-time All-Defensive forward Nneka Ogwumike, fresh off a sixth-place MVP finish in her age 34 season with the Seattle Storm, and acquired five-time All-Defensive guard Ariel Atkins in a trade with the Sky.

It cost a promising young forward in Rickea Jackson to net Atkins -- a decision that could bite them down the line -- but Los Angeles still has more than enough talent to compete in 2026. The Kelsey Plum-Dearica Hamby connection developed quickly last season, and Ogwumike and Atkins add even more layers to this offense. Don't overlook the addition of Erica Wheeler, either, fresh off a resurgent 2025 campaign with the Storm.

The Sparks should have an intriguing bench, though Cameron Brink's ability to stay on the floor remains in question. There's no denying this is a quality team on paper, but they'll have to prove it before they get the nod over any of the teams listed above.

6. Minnesota Lynx

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (left) poses for photos with Olivia Miles who was selected second overall by the Minnesota Lynx during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Key Players: Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Courtney Williams

It doesn't exactly seem like the Lynx are trending in the right direction entering 2026.

A championship-level frontcourt was completely dismantled this offseason with the departures of Smith, Shepard, and Bridget Carleton, but don't overlook losing guards Natisha Hiedeman and DiJonai Carrington either. To make matters worse, perennial MVP candidate Napheesa Collier will miss at least the first month of the season after undergoing surgery on her left ankle in March.

Even at full strength, Minnesota is unlikely to contend for a championship this season, but playoffs are still very much in the picture. Redeeming qualities include the return of Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride, as well as the addition of veteran forward Natasha Howard and guard Maya Caldwell. The Lynx also reaped the benefits of a 2025 trade with Chicago, landing the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft and selecting TCU guard Olivia Miles.

Miles, in particular, is an exciting add for this group, and it seems she'll have a clear path to big-time minutes. Minnesota might not be as dangerous as last season, but it's still unwise to bet against coach Cheryl Reeve, especially when the Lynx have made the playoffs in 14 of their last 15 seasons -- all under Reeve.

7. Dallas Wings

May 3, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson (22) drives to the basket against Dallas Wings forward Alanna Smith (8) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Key Players: Paige Bueckers, Alanna Smith, Arike Ogunbowale, Azzi Fudd

Bueckers dazzled in her 2025 Rookie of the Year campaign, but despite her best efforts, Dallas finished dead last with a 10-34 record. Ditching coach Chris Koclanes in favor of Jose Fernandez should help the Wings turn the corner in 2026, though a much-improved roster doesn't hurt.

Dallas plucked two key members from the Minnesota Lynx frontcourt, inking Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard to multi-year contracts in free agency. Smith and Shepard both ate big minutes for the Lynx, with Smith claiming Defensive Player of the Year honors at season's end.

On top of a bolstered forward group, the Wings used the No. 1 overall pick to select Fudd, who joins a backcourt headlined by Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale. Maddy Siegrist could be poised for a big season after averaging 12.7 points in 2025, and the bench features some intriguing pieces, including Aziaha James, JJ Quinerly, and Li Yueru.

FUDD AROUND AND FIND OUT 💪



Make that 9 PTS for Azzi Fudd out of the break!



LVA-DAL I Watch FREE on League Pass with WNBA ID: https://t.co/TN8h0F8tqC pic.twitter.com/XJPl4UlNDI — WNBA (@WNBA) May 4, 2026

The Wings have a lot to clean up after a messy 2025 campaign, but it's hard not to feel optimistic about this largely improved group.

8. Chicago Sky

Apr 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Sky forward Rickea Jackson (5) shoots against the Atlanta Dream during the first half of a WNBA preseason game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Key Players: Skylar Diggins, Kamilla Cardosa, Rickea Jackson, Natasha Cloud

After a disappointing 10-34 finish in 2025, Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca opted for a roster overhaul, trading away the team's top two scorers, Reese and Atkins. In comes a fresh batch of talent, headlined by Jackson and Skylar Diggins.

Diggins continues to be an effective scorer, even entering her age-35 season, and Jackson, a former No. 4 overall pick, has the makings of a perennial All-Star.

Other notable additions include Natasha Cloud, Azura Stevens, and Carrington, not to mention the No. 5 overall pick from the 2026 WNBA Draft, UCLA forward Gabriela Jaquez. Stevens and Carrington will both miss time to begin the season, but this squad seems deep enough to stay competitive through the opening stretch.

It's worth wondering how long it takes for this new-look group to form chemistry, but Chicago certainly has the talent to jump into contention in 2026.

9. Golden State Valkyries

Sep 17, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase talks with guard Veronica Burton (22) in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Lynx in game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Key Players: Gabby Williams, Kayla Thornton, Veronica Burton

Golden State is a curious case in 2026.

Reigning Coach of the Year Natalie Nakase pulled off a spectacular feat in 2025, leading an exansion Valkyries squad to the postseason in their very first year. Golden State's roster on paper didn't turn heads, but Nakase's system produced the league's top scoring defense and a heavy three-point barrage.

Several key figures return in 2026 -- most notably Kayla Thornton, Veronica Burton, and Janelle Salauan -- alongside the addition of a true star in Gabby Williams, who signed a big three-year deal in free agency. A two-time All-Defensive forward with a capable three-point stroke, Williams is a match made in heaven for the Valkyries' system.

Yet questions still linger about this roster, particularly in the frontcourt. Golden State lost significant size with the departures of Billings and Temi Fagbenle. The Valkyries are also reportedly seeking a replacement contract for starting center Iliana Rupert, who is pregnant.

To get to their opening day roster, the Golden State Valkyries have waived Kate Martin and have also filed for a replacement contract for Iliana Rupert, who is pregnant. — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) May 7, 2026

There's still a lot to like about Golden State's depth, with notable names like Tiffany Hayes, Cecilia Zandalisini, and Kaila Charles, but that frontcourt feels like a glaring weakness entering 2026.

10. Washington Mystics

Jun 22, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) celebrates with Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) after scoring while being fouled against the Dallas Wings in the second half at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Key Players: Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen

The Washington Mystics have one of the most intriguing young cores in the WNBA. The rookie tandem of Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen nearly dragged the Mystics into the playoffs last season before losing steam at the end of the season. Both earned All-Star nods and Citron finished second in Rookie of the Year voting, but the question is where Washington goes from here.

25-year-old point guard Georgia Amoore -- drafted No. 6 overall in 2025, two picks after Iriafen -- will make her WNBA debut in 2026 after missing all of last season with a torn ACL. Washington adds another highly touted prospect to the mix with 6-foot-7 UCLA forward Lauren Betts, drafted No. 4 overall this April. She's trailed by two more first-round picks from this year's draft, Angele Dugalić (No. 9 overall) and Cotie McMahon (No. 11 overall).

Much of Washington's success will depend on players with little to no WNBA experience. Michaele Onyenwere and Shakira Austin are solid stabilizers in this lineup, but the Mystics lack the proven talent of the teams above.

A playoff berth is very much in the cards, especially if the rookie class makes an immediate impact, but it's difficult to forecast with such a novice group.

11. Phoenix Mercury

Apr 29, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) against Japan during a WNBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Key Players: Alyssa Thomas, Kaleah Copper

A two-headed monster of Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper will keep the Mercury competitive, but a return to the WNBA Finals seems like a longshot after some notable regression this offseason.

Phoenix will have a hard time replacing a star forward in Sabally, especially with the current state of this group. Starting shooting guard Sami Whitcomb will be out at least four to six weeks with a knee injury, and point guard Monique Akoa Makani will miss the start of the season with an overseas commitment. A season-ending injury for forward Kathryn Westbeld marks yet another hit to the Mercury's depth, leaving the outlook rather dire.

As long as Thomas is healthy, Phoenix should be in the playoff conversation, but it's hard to feel good about the direction this team is trending.

12. Toronto Tempo

Apr 29, 2026; Toronto, ON, Canada; Toronto Tempo guard Kia Nurse (11) poses for a photo after the game with teammates after being defeated by the Connecticut Sun at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Key Players: Brittney Sykes, Marina Mabrey

The Tempo made enough of a splash in free agency to be intriguing going into 2026. Sykes is a quality No. 1 scoring threat, and Mabrey makes for a solid second option, though it's not a scoring attack that projects to finish in the top half of the league.

Then again, depth and system proved to be two of Golden State's biggest assets in 2025. It's fair to question coach Sandy Brondello's system, especially after a disappointing end to her tenure in New York last season, but the depth seems to be in place.

Toronto Tempo projected starting lineup pic.twitter.com/7ddUT1yFXh — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) May 5, 2026

Brondello reunites with a pair of former Liberty forwards, Sabally and Harrison, and will hope to pry some of that expansion magic from a former Valkyries center in Fagbenle. Ontario-native Kia Nurse has the makings of a fan-favorite, and No. 6 overall pick Kiki Rice headlines the rookie class.

It's not likely one of this season's expansion teams follows in Golden State's footsteps, but Toronto has the best shot of the two.

13. Seattle Storm

Apr 25, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Seattle Storm guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) dribbles to the basket against the Golden State Valkyries in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Key Players: Ezi Magbegor, Dominique Malonga, Flau'jae Johnson

No team lost more talent this offseason than the Storm. Seattle lost its top five scorers from 2025, with Ogwumike (18.3), Diggins (15.5), Sykes (11.8), Williams (11.6), and Wheeler (10.3) all departing for new teams in free agency.

Ezi Magbegor is the lone returning player who started at least one game last season, and she'll miss at least four to six weeks with a foot injury. 20-year-old center Dominique Malonga will seek to build on a promising rookie campaign, but she won't have nearly as much help this time around.

Hiedeman helps replenish the backcourt with some experience, but she's hardly a one-to-one replacement for Diggins in the scoring department. If Seattle is to make noise this season, they'll need stellar rookie campaigns from Awa Fam (No. 3 overall) and Flau'jae Johnson (No. 8 overall).

There's a lot to like about a young core headlined by Malonga, Fam, and Johnson, but first-year head coach Sonia Raman has her work cut out for her this season.

14. Connecticut Sun

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Leila Lacan (47) looks to shoot against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Key Players: Leila Lacan, Saniya Rivers

The Sun's final season in Connecticut is not shaping up to be one fans will cherish.

Last season's leading scorer, Tina Charles, announced her retirement after an illustrious 14-year WNBA career, and the Tempo plucked Connecticut's second-best scorer, Mabrey, in the expansion draft. That leaves point guard Leila Lacan, drafted No. 10 overall in 2025, as the top option entering the new season.

Veterans Kennedy Burke and Griner are likely due for expanded roles, but the real intrigue is if any of the Sun's young talent can take a leap in 2026. Diamond Miller hasn't put it together in three WNBA seasons, but the former No. 2 overall pick has plenty of offensive skill to tap into. Olivia Nelson-Ododa's scoring took a leap last season -- her fourth in the WNBA -- and Aneesah Morrow showed promise in a solid rookie campaign.

Still, it's hard to envision this team making any waves in the postseason picture. Better days are head, but for Sun fans, those days likely won't come until the team relocates to Houston in 2027.

15. Portland Fire

Key Players: Bridget Carleton, Luisa Geiselsöder

Portland landed arguably the best player in the 2026 expansion draft, selecting expiring UFA Bridget Carleton No. 1 overall, but it's not enough to make the Fire a contender in 2026.

Carleton and Luisa Geiselsöder make up a solid starting frontcourt, but there's simply not much offensive upside to speak of. Former No. 9 overall pick Carla Leite should see a jump in production in an expanded role, but Portland will have a tough time to keeping pace with other offenses across the league.

And that's perfectly alright. The 2025 Valkyries are the exception, not the rule, and even they finished 10th in scoring offense last season. Portland has a solid frontcourt to build around, but they'll need time to round out this roster with enough talent to challenge for a playoff spot.