WNBA Power Rankings: Liberty Clinch Spot in Commissioner's Cup Championship

WNBA Commissioner's Cup play added a little extra fuel to the fire in the first two weeks of June.

It only took five games for the New York Liberty to clinch a spot in the Commissioner's Cup title game as the Eastern Conference representative. It's not as cut and dry in the Western Conference, with the championship berth coming down to the final day of tournament play on June 17.

The defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces -- not to be confused with the reigning Commissioner's Cup champion Indiana Fever -- have the inside track to another exciting battle with New York, but the Minnesota Lynx can still force their way into frame with a win and a Las Vegas loss on Wednesday.

The Commissioner's Cup Championship is set for June 30, but let's not get ahead of ourselves just yet. First, it's time for another round of WNBA power rankings.

1. Minnesota Lynx (11-3, W1)

Jun 15, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) celebrates after making a shot against the Portland Fire in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 1 (--)

The Liberty are hot on their tail, but Minnesota remains in our highly-coveted top spot -- at least, for now. The Lynx are 9-1 over their last 10, powered by an eight-game winning streak from May 21 to June 9. The lone loss? A 100-97 defeat in Las Vegas where Minnesota couldn't complete a late comeback effort after trailing by 10 with 4:55 to go.

Rookie point guard Oliva Miles earned Rookie of the Month honors in May and wasted little time staking her claim to June. The No. 2 overall pick ranks fifth in scoring since June 1 at 21.8 points per game, including a career-high 29 in Sunday's loss to the Aces.

Minnesota still leads the league in point differential (plus-13.2) and net rating (plus-15.8) by a wide margin -- not to mention a WNBA-best plus-111 scoring differential in the month of June -- so it would be too premature to thrust the red-hot Liberty into our number one spot. But the Lynx will need some help from the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday in order to clinch their third straight appearance in a WNBA Commissioner's Cup title game -- and earn a good test against a surging New York team.

Assuming the current results hold (Aces loss, Lynx win), scenarios heading into Wednesday:



The Aces rep the West in the Commissioner’s Cup final with a win (@ PHX) OR a Lynx loss (@ LAS)



The Lynx rep the West with a win AND an Aces loss (1/2) — Nekias (Nuh-KAI-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) June 16, 2026

2. New York Liberty (10-4, W7)

Jun 14, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) boxes out Washington Mystics forward Michaela Onyenwere (12) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 6 (+4)

It didn't take a fortune teller to predict that New York would find a way to snap its early-season skid. Lo and behold, the Liberty now own the WNBA's longest active winning streak at seven games dating back to May 27.

They've done it largely without star guard Sabrina Ionescu, who played 26 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 22-point win over the Washington Mystics -- just her second appearance since May 3 as the four-time All-Star battles a back injury. Instead, it's the familiar duo of Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones that's powered New York on its latest heater.

The Liberty haven't faced a gauntlet of contenders the past few weeks, but a 14-point win over the fourth-place Atlanta Dream and eight-point victory against the Indiana Fever help quiet any chatter about a soft schedule. Just one game shy of Minnesota for the best record in the WNBA, New York is back where it belongs among the league's true title contenders.

3. Las Vegas Aces (10-4, L1)

Jun 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and Dallas Wings forward Alanna Smith (8) battle for position under the rim during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 4 (+1)

The Aces opened the door for Minnesota in the Commissioner's Cup title race with an uncharacteristic 96-66 loss to the Dallas Wings on Monday. A'ja Wilson failed to record 20 points for the first time since May 10, snapping an 11-game streak. Instead, she tallied 18 on 8-of-15 shooting -- an excellent night for many, but perhaps not the WNBA's leading scorer at 25.6 PPG.

One loss, no matter how lopsided, won't deal too much damage in our power rankings. The Aces won six straight prior to their stumble against Dallas and reached the 100-point mark in three straight games from June 8 to June 13. Las Vegas is in an excellent position to clinch a Commissioner's Cup title berth Wednesday as it visits the 13th-place Mercury.

4. Atlanta Dream (9-4, W1)

Jun 14, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) dribbles against Toronto Tempo guard Brittney Sykes (20) during the second half at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 2 (-2)

The Dream are 4-2 in June, with the blemishes coming in the form of double-digit losses to New York and Indiana. Thursday's 104-90 loss against the Liberty was a rare stumble for a defense that continues to perform at a high level. Atlanta has held opponents under 80 points in each of its last five wins. Factor in a strong offensive stretch for the star trio of Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, and Angel Reese, and you've got a squad that remains one of the league's toughest challenges on a nightly basis.

5. Dallas Wings (9-5, W1)

Jun 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) and guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after a play against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 3 (-2)

It's been a mixed bag for the Wings in June. Dallas beat the defending champs by 30 on Monday and opened the month with convincing wins over the Seattle Storm, Los Angeles Sparks, and Mercury. But they also suffered a one-point loss to a slumping Portland Fire squad and fell to the first-place Lynx by 24 points.

There's no question this squad is greatly improved from 2025 and talented enough to be a legitimate playoff contender. Through its first 14 games, Dallas has already bested Las Vegas twice. Finding ways to keep 2026 No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd involved consistently will only elevate their ceiling.

6. Golden State Valkyries (9-5, W3)

Jun 12, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA: Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams (1) drives the ball in the first half against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 5 (-1)

After a pair of tight losses to Minnesota and Las Vegas, the Golden State Valkyries bounced back with three straight wins against Phoenix, Seattle, and Los Angeles. It's hard to knock them for playing two of the best teams in the WNBA tight, but they'll fall behind a Dallas team that's had the Aces' number so far in 2026.

Gabby Williams is averaging upwards of 20 points over her last four games to fuel a Valkyries offense that's slipped into the bottom half of the WNBA. As long as the three-pointers are falling at a league-best rate, though, Golden State remains a threat offensively.

7. Indiana Fever (8-5, W3)

Jun 11, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots the ball while Chicago Sky guard Natasha Cloud (9) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 8 (+1)

Caitlin Clark nailed a go-ahead 31-foot three-pointer with 2.5 seconds left against Washington to kick off Indiana's three-game winning streak. By week's end, the third-year guard earned WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors, averaging 25.3 points and 6.7 assists on 49 percent shooting.

As if often the case, the Fever go as Clark goes -- though Indiana continues to get excellent production from all three members of its big three. Kelsey Mitchell poured in 25 points in a June 4 win over Atlanta, while Clark and Aliyah Boston became the first teammates in WNBA history to record 30-point double-doubles during an overtime win against the Chicago Sky.

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston had their chemistry on full display, becoming the first duo to EACH have a 30 point double-double in the same game. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/PIp43HqTl7 — WNBA on NBC and Peacock (@WNBAonNBC) June 12, 2026

Indiana's wins against Washington, Chicago, and Connecticut might be a little too close for comfort, but the Fever will take them any way they can get them as they look to climb up the standings.

8. Los Angeles Sparks (7-7, L1)

Jun 13, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives past Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 10 (+3)

The Sparks are 3-2 since star guard Kelsey Plum returned to the lineup on June 5. She didn't seem to miss a beat, reaching double figures in each of her first four games back, including a career-high 43-point outburst during Los Angeles' 111-102 overtime win over Phoenix on Saturday.

But while victories over Portland, Seattle, and Phoenix helped vault the Sparks back into a playoff spot, Los Angeles came up winless against Las Vegas, Dallas, and Golden State -- three teams in the top half of the standings. It's hard to fully trust them as a contender.

9. Toronto Tempo (5-5, L2)

Jun 10, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Tempo guard Brittney Sykes (20) celebrates the win against the Connecticut Sun at the end of the overtime at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 9 (--)

The Toronto Tempo are 2-3 in June, falling back to .500 with back-to-back losses. It's of note to see their typically effective offense stifled by two excellent defenses in New York and Atlanta. A 38-point outing from Brittney Sykes powered Toronto to a 106-102 overtime win over Connecticut on Wednesday, but the Tempo have yet to break 90 points against any defense in the top half of the league. That's something to monitor moving forward.

10. Washington Mystics (5-7, L1)

Jun 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) controls the ball while Toronto Tempo guard Kia Nurse (11) defends during the second half at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 12 (+2)

Sonia Citron's buzzer beater against Toronto saved the Mystics from a four-game skid. Instead, they open June with a 2-3 record. In between lopsided losses to Atlanta and New York was a tightly fought 78-76 defeat at the hands of Indiana, marking another good showing for the Mystics against the Fever after their thrilling 104-102 overtime victory back in May.

FOR THE DUB!



Sonia Citron lifts the @WashMystics over the Tempo with the fadeaway game-winner! #IONWNBA pic.twitter.com/wR9cKRxaBj — WNBA on ION (@IONWNBA) June 13, 2026

The bottom part of the WNBA standings is a jumbled mess, but there's reason to have some optimism for Washington, even if the first month has been somewhat underwhelming. This young squad has some untapped potential, and the Mystics will be far more competitive if their rookies find their footing.

11. Portland Fire (7-9, L1)

Jun 15, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Portland Fire forward Bridget Carleton (6) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Lynx in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 7 (-4)

Things quickly turned for the Fire in June. Portland has lost five of six since the start of the month, outscored by a league-worst average of 14.8 points. Only one loss -- a 78-72 defeat against Phoenix on June 5 -- was decided by less than 10 points.

Portland's averaging just 78.0 points in that stretch and allowing a league-worst 92.8. It's not completely unexpected that the WNBA's two latest expansion teams would experience some hardship this season, and the Fire are unmistakably in their worst skid yet. How they respond will be a revealing test for coach Alex Sarama and this squad.

12. Phoenix Mercury (4-11, L3)

Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) celebrates a three pointer against the Sparks during a game at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, on June 13, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 14 (+2)

Phoenix enjoyed its first winning streak of the season, defeating Seattle and Portland in back-to-back games between June 3 and June 5. But the tide quickly turned again, as the Mercury dropped three straight to Golden State, Dallas, and Los Angeles, and once again find themselves in the midst of a skid.

A career-high 41 points from Kahleah Copper wasn't enough to push Phoenix past the Sparks in overtime Saturday, as the Mercury broke through the 100-point barrier for the first time in 2026. Phoenix is likely a step above the true bottom-feeders of the WNBA, but that still leaves them as a bottom-five team as of now.

13. Chicago Sky (4-9, L3)

Jun 11, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Sky guard Sydney Taylor (12) shoots the ball while Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 11 (-2)

An 85-80 win over the Sun on June 5 is the lone bright spot in an otherwise ugly stretch for the Sky. Chicago has lost three straight and eight of its last nine, most recently falling to the Fever in overtime Thursday.

Sydney Taylor poured in a remarkable 30-point performance off the bench to force Indiana into overtime, but the Sky were promptly outscored 16-8 in the final five minutes. Perhaps their last two games -- single-digit losses to Atlanta and Indiana -- are a sign of better things to come. Fortunate certainly hasn't been on their side thus far in 2026.

14. Seattle Storm (3-12, L8)

Jun 12, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) reacts in the second half against the Golden State Valkyries at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 13 (-1)

The WNBA's longest active losing streak belongs to the Storm. Seattle dropped its eighth straight game Saturday, falling 76-72 in a low-scoring affair against Golden State. Their last three games have all been decided by single digits, but it's hard to find optimism amid a stretch like this. A healthy Dominique Malonga is good news and should raise Seattle's floor in the long run, but they'll need more to completely turn the tide.

15. Connecticut Sun (2-13, L5)

Jun 13, 2026; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun center Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) drives the ball against Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston (7) during the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 15 (--)

Seattle owns the longer losing streak, but Connecticut remains in the cellar -- both in our power rankings and the WNBA standings. The Sun have dropped five straight, despite being fairly competitive in all five. Nevertheless, they rank dead last in net ranking and scoring differential. Olivia Nelson-Ododa has turned in a string of solid outings, but the outlook is still fairly bleak.