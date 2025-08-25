WNBA Power Rankings: Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart Return for Final Stretch

The WNBA's stars are getting healthy, and just in time for a climactic home stretch.

Sunday saw Napheesa Collier rejoin the league-leading Minnesota Lynx, with New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart set to follow suit on Monday.

Meanwhile, a rift is forming in the league standings, one that could separate the top five seeds from a contingent simply trying to stay alive in the playoff race.

Let's break it all down in this week's power rankings.

1. Minnesota Lynx (30-7)

Aug 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) points to the bench after making a three point shot against the Indiana Fever in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Change: --

The Minnesota Lynx lost back-to-back games for the first time all season, falling to the New York Liberty on Tuesday and the Atlanta Dream on Thursday. So why aren't they dropping in the power rankings?

Looking beyond an unfavorable schedule that saw three road games in four days, Minnesota bounced back on Sunday with a 97-84 win over the Indiana Fever. More important was Collier returning from an ankle sprain, immediately resuming her MVP-level production with 32 points and nine rebounds in her first game since August 2.

The Las Vegas Aces are scorching hot, but a fully healthy Lynx squad, headlined by Collier, remains the deadliest foe in the league.

2. Las Vegas Aces (24-14)

Aug 19, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives the ball past Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon (00) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Change: --

Collier's Lynx remain the team to beat, but no one is hotter than A'ja Wilson and the Aces.

Las Vegas became the first WNBA team to win 10 consecutive games since 2021, defeating the Washington Mystics behind a game-high 36 points from Wilson, who reached the 30-point mark for the tenth time this season. The three-time MVP has posted double figures in 18 consecutive games, a stretch dating back to July 12 -- the Aces are 15-3 in that span. And neither the team nor the player shows any indication of slowing down.

With Collier back in the fold, this MVP race could truly be one for the ages.

3. Atlanta Dream (24-13)

Aug 23, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) steals possession against the New York Liberty during the first quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Change: --

All in all, it was another strong week for the Atlanta Dream. A 74-72 loss to the white-hot Aces stings, but the Dream rebounded with a pair of emphatic wins, defeating the Lynx by two and easily handling a shorthanded Liberty squad.

Atlanta still maintains a half-game lead over Las Vegas for the No. 2 seed, and with a game at hand as well. Staying a step ahead of the Aces won't be easy, but the Dream are 11-3 in their last 14 games and benefit from the easiest remaining schedule in the WNBA, according to Tankathon.

Still, Las Vegas owns the series tiebreaker, so this Wednesday's clash between the Aces and Dream is paramount for both sides.

4. Phoenix Mercury (22-14)

Aug 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives on the Golden State Valkyries in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Change: --

The Phoenix Mercury continued their steady pace, as a pair of wins against the Golden State Valkyries sandwiched an 83-61 loss to the Aces. While they've struggled to pick up wins against the teams in front of them, the Mercury have done enough against everyone else to keep themselves in the mix for a top-four seed.

Phoenix may not be red hot, but with Alyssa Thomas playing at an elite level and some favorable matchups ahead, home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs is well within reach.

5. New York Liberty (22-15)

Jun 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) looks on against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Change: --

New York stays fifth in our power rankings, moreso because of the jumbled inconsistency below them than anything else.

Liberty fans endured severe whiplash this week, as New York followed up an impressive upset win over Minnesota with a shocking loss, becoming just the second team to fall to the Chicago Sky since July 14. A lifeless 78-62 loss to the Dream on Saturday didn't do much to lighten the mood either.

Stewart's return could change a lot. New York was 5-8 in her absence, but was easily one of the best teams in the WNBA prior to her injury. It's not unrealistic to think Stewart could immediately bring the Liberty back to that level. Despite a disappointing last few weeks, New York is just a half-game behind Phoenix for fourth place and two games back of Atlanta for the No. 2 seed. They've still got time for a strong surge up the standings.

6. Seattle Storm (20-18)

Aug 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) contols the ball as Dallas Wings guard Haley Jones (30) defends during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Change: +4

Last weekend, the Seattle Storm were on the verge of falling below the playoff cutline. But a good week can change a lot.

Nneka Ogwumike continued a brilliant stretch of play, icing Seattle's third straight win with a buzzer-beater against the Mystics on Sunday. Thanks to wins on Tuesday and Friday against Chicago and the Dallas Wings, the Storm have won consecutive games for the first time since July 6, putting an end to an ugly late-season rut.

Is it the best of competition? Not particularly. But it was crucial given their situation. Even now, Seattle is just 1.5 games up on the Los Angeles Sparks, who sit just outside a playoff spot. But it's more breathing room than the Storm have had in a while.

7. Los Angeles Sparks (17-18)

Aug 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; iLA Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) celebrates with teammates at the end of the game against the Dallas Wings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Change: +1

The Sparks only played once this week, eking out a 1-point win over the Wings on Wednesday. With an imposing stretch looming, perhaps the extra time off will do them some good.

Returning to play against Phoenix on Tuesday, Los Angeles faces a slew of potential playoff teams in their final nine games. It's a big test to see whether or not this offense can do enough to make up for their woes defensively. The Sparks have essentially played .500 basketball the past two weeks, and while that's enough to keep them in the mix, they'll likely need one more run to vault into the playoffs.

8. Golden State Valkyries (19-18)

Aug 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin (20) runs with a bloody nose behind Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Change: -2

The Valkyries snapped a three-game skid on Sunday, defeating Dallas 91-80. Golden State is now 5-5 in their last 10 games, with the five wins coming against teams below them (Dallas, Chicago, Washington, Connecticut, Los Angeles) and the five losses coming against teams ahead of them (Phoenix, Atlanta, Las Vegas).

That's not a great place for the Valkyries to be. They've proven themselves as a respectable middle-of-the-pack team, but as the season wears on, it remains to be seen if they can hang with the upper echelon of the WNBA. Then again, this team has made a habit of doing the unexpected.

9. Indiana Fever (19-18)

Aug 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) dribbles the ball past Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Change: -2

After four days off, the Indiana Fever dropped a pair of games this weekend to the league-leading Lynx. All things considered, it was a respectable showing by this shorthanded Fever squad, keeping it close at halftime both ultimately running out of steam in both affairs.

Stretch four Chloe Bibby is the latest to join the injury report as Indiana utilizes three different players on hardship contracts. Unfortunately, there's not much of a ceiling for this banged-up group until Caitlin Clark returns. The Fever have already fallen to eighth in the standings, and with a challenging slate awaiting, I wouldn't be surprised if they slip below the playoff cutline next week.

10. Washington Mystics (16-22)

Aug 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Seattle Storm at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Change: -1

A four-game losing streak may have sealed Washington's fate. The Mystics lost all four of their games this week, including two against the last-place Connecticut Sun. Now 3.5 games back of the No. 8 seed with only six games left to play, it's not looking good for Washington's playoff odds.

They'll have a fighting chance as all six games come against teams ahead of them in the standings, but that also translates to the fourth-toughest remaining schedule in the WNBA.

11. Connecticut Sun (9-27)

Aug 21, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles (31) reacts after his basket against the Washington Mystics in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Change: +1

The Sun won consecutive games for the first time all season -- and they didn't stop at two. It's three straight wins for Connecticut, taking down the Mystics twice before besting Chicago by 10 on Saturday. Tina Charles made history with her 200th double-double, and for the first time since June 19, Connecticut isn't last in the standings.

12. Chicago Sky (9-27)

Aug 21, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) fight for position against New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Change: +1

Angel Reese's return to the lineup has provided a boost for her teammates, namely Kamilla Cardoso, and the Sky as a whole. Chicago stunned New York, defeating the Liberty 91-85 behind a 22-point, 16-rebound double-double from Cardoso. Losses to Seattle and Connecticut sandwiched the win, but as long as Reese can stay on the floor, Chicago should put out a more competitive product the rest of the way.

13. Dallas Wings (9-29)

Aug 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts during the second half against the Golden State Valkyries at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Change: -2

It's been an eventful week for the Wings. On Wednesday, Paige Bueckers set a rookie record with 44 points...but Dallas lost to the Sparks on a buzzer-beater. Then the Valkyries held Bueckers to single digits for the first time all season, snapping her streak of 30 straight games in double figures to begin her WNBA career. In total, it's a 5-game losing streak for the Wings, who are now in position to finish with the league's worst record.

Recommended Reading: