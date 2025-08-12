WNBA Power Rankings: Red Hot Dream Rise, Fever Fall Amid Injuries

As the WNBA enters the final month of the regular season, things are heating up in a major way.

It's been a wild week with five different teams actively riding five-game streaks in either direction. The trade deadline has passed, the race for the playoffs has intensified, and injuries continue to mount across the league.

That's translated to a bit of shakeup in our WNBA power rankings.

1. Minnesota Lynx (27-5)

Aug 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard DiJonai Carrington (3) shoots the ball during the second half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Change: --

The Lynx haven't missed a beat, despite losing MVP-favorite Napheesa Collier to a sprained ankle for a minimum of two weeks. In Collier's wake, Minnesota ripped off three straight wins against potential playoff contenders, triumphing over the Seattle Storm, Washington Mystics, and New York Liberty.

Trade acquisition DiJonai Carrington looks like a perfect fit in Cheryl Reeve's system, reaching double figures in each of her first three games off the bench. Add in some excellent play from Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride, and Alanna Smith, and the WNBA's top dog is riding a five-game winning streak with no signs of slowing down. They remain the team to beat, even without the services of one of the best all-around stars in the game.

2. Atlanta Dream (20-11)

Aug 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) defends against Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) in the second half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Change: +1

Only two teams boast active five-game winning streaks. The first is the league-leading Lynx, who continue their impressive run of dominance. The other is the Atlanta Dream.

Thanks to a 74-66 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, the Dream are tied with the New York Liberty for the No. 2 seed at 20-11. Atlanta is 8-2 in their last 10 games, and they've done it largely without the services of Rhyne Howard and Brittney Griner, both of whom returned to the lineup against Phoenix. Unfortunately, their battle with the injury bug doesn't appear over, as Jordin Canada had to be carried to the locker room on Sunday. Even still, the Dream look awfully dangerous heading into the final month of the season.

3. New York Liberty (20-11)

Aug 8, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Liberty center Emma Meesseman (33) and guard Marine Johannes (23) and guard Natasha Cloud (9) and forward Leonie Fiebich (13) gather in a huddle during the second half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Change: +1

Minnesota's 83-71 victory on Sunday snapped a 3-game Liberty winning streak. Granted, those wins came against the Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings, but it was a positive sign for New York, who had been scuffling in the wake of Breanna Stewart's injury.

Emma Meesseman has been a welcome addition to the starting lineup, reaching double figures in each of her first four contests, and New York's depth of talent remains a major plus. They'll need it as they brace for a tough upcoming stretch that includes the Los Angeles Sparks, Las Vegas Aces, and two more battles with the Lynx. Stewart is eyeing an end-of-August return, meaning the burden will fall on Sabrina Ionescua and Jonquel Jones to get the Liberty through a tough gauntlet of a schedule.

4. Phoenix Mercury (19-12)

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates after becoming the first player in WNBA history to record three triple doubles in a row against the Indiana Fever at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Change: +1

The Mercury suffered a tough blow at the end of the week, snapping a three-game win streak with their second loss to the Dream in two weeks. Phoenix has cooled off significantly, playing 4-5 basketball since the All-Star break. Still, they sit just a game behind New York and Atlanta for the No. 2 seed, and remain a dangerous foe.

Alyssa Thomas is playing out of her mind, becoming the first player in WNBA history to record three consecutive triple-doubles. Not to mention, Satou Sabally is starting to look more like herself after a rough stretch post-injury. Don't be surprised if they go on another run soon.

5. Las Vegas Aces (18-14)

Change: +3

Aug 8, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after scoring against the Seattle Storm during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

It hasn't always been pretty for the Aces this season, but it certainly is right now. Las Vegas has won four straight and six of the last seven, their only loss coming at the hands of the Lynx.

Of course, you can't talk about the Aces without bringing up star center A'ja Wilson. Wilson made history on Sunday, becoming the first WNBA player to record 30 points and 20 rebounds in a single game. Since July 12, she leads the league in scoring and has thrust herself back into the MVP race. As long as Wilson is dominating, the Aces are a scary foe.

6. Indiana Fever (18-14)

Indiana Fever forward Damiris Dantas (12), Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) huddle up Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Change: -4

The Indiana Fever suffer the biggest week-to-week drop on this list, through little fault of their own. Unfortunately, they continue to be ravaged by injuries.

Thursday's defeat at the hands of the Mercury came with a more costly loss, in the form of season-ending injuries for Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson. With Caitlin Clark still sidelined, that leaves Indiana shorthanded in the backcourt, even with the addition of Odyssey Sims on a hardship contract. The Fever snapped a two-game skid on Sunday with a dominant 92-70 showing against the Chicago Sky, and still have plenty to offer in the way of talent -- but with two tilts against Minnesota looming in just over a week, they sure could use a healthy Clark sooner rather than later.

7. Los Angeles Sparks (15-16)

Aug 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) drives to the basket defended by Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Change: --

The Sparks are 9-2 in their last 11 games as they continue to get strong play from their top trio of Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby, and Rickea Jackson. Plus, Cameron Brink has been effective since returning from her ACL injury, racking up the blocks and contributing double figures in two of her last three contests.

Los Angeles currently sits a half-game back from the No. 8 seed, and with momentum on their side, they look poised to make the jump into a playoff spot.

8. Golden State Valkyries (16-15)

Aug 11, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries mascot Violet is introduced at halftime against the Connecticut Sun at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Change: +2

It's been roughly three weeks since leading scorer Kayla Thornton went down with a season-ending knee injury, yet the Golden State Valkyries remain in a playoff spot, at the No. 7 seed no less. Golden State is 6-3 since losing Thornton, with impressive wins against Atlanta, Washington, and Los Angeles. Must be that new mascot mojo.

Perhaps more importantly, the Valkyries secured the tiebreaker over the Sparks, clinching a 3-1 season series advantage with Saturday's 72-59 win, which could prove crucial in a tight race for the final few seeds. Against all odds, Golden State remains in the playoff picture, and with the second-best scoring defense in the league, they continue to be a nightmare for even the league's top offenses.

9. Seattle Storm (16-16)

Aug 8, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler (17) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Change: -2

The Seattle Storm currently hold the league's final playoff seed. But if things don't change soon, it won't be that way for long.

Trade acquisition Brittney Sykes has fared well in her first two games with Seattle, but the Storm have dropped five consecutive games, falling to the Fever, Lynx, Aces, and twice to the Sparks. Granted, they've all been close games -- the average margin of defeat on this skid is 3.4 points, including a heartbreaking 2-point double overtime loss to Los Angeles. But at this stage of the season, close isn't good enough. Seattle has a talented squad, but with the Sparks hot on their tail, and the Storm's next three games coming against Atlanta and Phoenix, their spot in the postseason is in jeopardy.

10. Washington Mystics (14-17)

Aug 3, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) shoots against the Atlanta Dream in the first quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Change: -1

Despite shipping Sykes to the Storm at the deadline, Washington still has a chance to compete this postseason, just 1.5 games out of the No. 8 seed. But while the Sparks have made good use of Seattle's recent skid, the Mystics haven't been able to take advantage.

Washington got the better of the Wings on Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak. Rookie Sonia Citron has thrown herself into the Rookie of the Year conversation with an exceptional hot streak, yet the Mystics have dropped five of seven and seven of their last 10. The first year duo of Citron and Kiki Iriafen is an exciting one, but without the offensive contributions of Sykes, it may take a lot to propel Washington over the teams above.

11. Dallas Wings (8-24)

Aug 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts against the Washington Mystics during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Change: --

The bottom three teams in the WNBA have been all but solidified. But of those bottom feeders, Dallas remains the most promising. That is, as long as Rookie of the Year favorite Paige Bueckers remains healthy.

The Wings have dropped five straight, but the bigger concern is a back injury for Bueckers, one that sidelined her on Friday against the New York Liberty. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick returned to the lineup on Sunday and recorded double figures for her 25th consecutive game. As long as she's in the game, the Wings have an outside chance at pulling off some upset wins.

12. Chicago Sky (8-23)

Aug 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) battles for the position with Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams (1) during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Change: +1

A win on Tuesday against the Mystics is the only thing in the way of an 11-game losing streak for the Sky. Chicago snapped an 8-game skid against Washington but couldn't garner any momentum from it, suffering back-to-back blowouts to Atlanta and Indiana to close out the week. Angel Reese hasn't played since July 29 as she rehabs a back injury, making things particularly bleak for the Sky.

13. Connecticut Sun (5-26)

Aug 11, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Connecticut Sun forward Aaliyah Edwards (8) controls the ball against Golden State Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle (14) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Change: -1

It's five straight losses for the Connecticut Sun, who remain dead last in the WNBA at 5-26. The Sun swapped young talent with the Mystics ahead of the trade deadline, exchanging 24-year-old guard Jacy Sheldon for 23-year-old forward Aaliyah Edwards. While the addition of the 2023 No. 6 overall pick could bear fruit in future seasons, Connecticut isn't built to do much winning the rest of the year.

