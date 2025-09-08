WNBA Power Rankings: Storm and Sparks Battle for Final Playoff Spot

The WNBA's regular-season schedule concludes this Thursday, allotting just enough time for some last-minute maneuvering before the postseason kicks off.

The New York Liberty, Golden State Valkyries, and Indiana Fever all punched their ticket to the playoffs last week. Only one berth remains, with the Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks jockeying for the eighth and final seed.

Without further ado, let's jump into our final power rankings of the regular season.

1. Las Vegas Aces (28-14)

Sep 4, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against Minnesota Lynx forward Jessica Shepard (15) in the second quarter of their game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Change: --

The Las Vegas Aces jumped into our top slot last week, and it seems they have no intention of moving out. A'ja Wilson posted 31 points in back-to-back games, leading Las Vegas to wins over the Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky.

It's now 14 straight wins for the Aces, who will have a chance to make it 16 heading into the postseason. Meanwhile, Wilson has reached the 30-point mark in eight of her last 11 contests, leapfrogging Napheesa Collier as the MVP favorite in the process.

Las Vegas won't claim the No. 1 seed, but a 10-point win over the Lynx all but cements the Aces as the league's most intimidating team heading into the playoffs.

2. Minnesota Lynx (33-9)

Sep 6, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) signals to the fans after hitting two three-point baskets in a row in the third quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Change: --

The Lynx have slowed a tad, at least by their standards -- but that says more about how dominant they were through the first four months than anything else.

It's hard to knock Minnesota for falling to the blazing-hot Aces, and they rebounded nicely with a 78-72 win over Golden State. They'll have two more good tests to close out the season, visiting the Fever before a home finale against the Valkyries. Should they take both, it would mark the winningest regular season in league history, surpassing the 34-win Aces from 2023.

Natisha Hiedeman is bolstering her case for Sixth Woman of the Year, setting a new record for the most assists off the bench in league history. After not reaching the 20-point mark all season long, Hiedeman has recorded 20 or more points in each of her last three games, heading the Lynx's scoring attack against Las Vegas and Golden State.

Natisha Hiedeman now has the most assists off the bench in a single season in WNBA history. pic.twitter.com/8uJODW57Kn — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) September 7, 2025

Let that be a reminder that this Lynx squad has the depth to make another deep run.

3. Atlanta Dream (28-14)

Sep 5, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) dribbles the ball to the basket against Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) during the fourth quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Change: --

I'm not sure the Atlanta Dream are getting enough credit for keeping pace with the Aces. With two games remaining for both sides, Atlanta is neck and neck with Las Vegas at 28-14. The Dream aren't favored to clinch the No. 2 seed, but closing out the regular season with back-to-back games against the Connecticut Sun certainly leaves the window cracked open. They'll need a rare loss from the Aces to get it, but Las Vegas' schedule presents more of a challenge.

Rhyne Howard is fresh off a 37-point outing, draining nine three-pointers for the second time this season en route to Atlanta's fourth straight win. Meanwhile, Allisha Gray is set to return on Monday against Connecticut after a two-game absence. The biggest question at this point is whether or not the Dream can stay fully healthy. If they do, they're as good as anyone in the league.

Rhyne Howard is the first player in WNBA history to have multiple games with nine made three-pointers in a game. pic.twitter.com/CusoKHXCZs — Atlanta Dream PR (@ATLDreamPR) September 6, 2025

4. Phoenix Mercury (27-15)

Sep 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) and forward Satou Sabally (0) react after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Change: --

The Phoenix Mercury saw their six-game winning streak snapped on Saturday. Shockingly enough, it came at the hands of the Sun. Phoenix foul trouble turned into 34 free-throw attempts for Connecticut, who edged the Mercury 87-84 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Phoenix is guaranteed a top-four seed, so the loss doesn't come with too much of a cost. Plus, the Mercury have looked plenty sharp for the last month and change. No reason to hit the panic button, although it's worth monitoring their final two contests against the Sparks and Dallas Wings for any potential red flags.

5. Golden State Valkyries (23-19)

Sep 6, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase directs her team in the first quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Change: --

In one week, the Valkyries became the first expansion team to reach the postseason during their inaugural season and set the all-time WNBA attendance record. It doesn't get much better than that.

VALKYRIES. YEAR ONE. PLAYOFFS. ✅



The @valkyries are the first expansion team in WNBA history to reach the postseason in their inaugural season.#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/zK94XY6SKV — WNBA (@WNBA) September 5, 2025

A six-point loss to Minnesota snapped a five-game winning streak, but there's a lot to like about the brand of basketball Golden State is playing. Since the All-Star break, the Valkyries have the fourth-best winning percentage in the WNBA, stacking wins behind the league's best scoring defense and a relentless three-point attack. If there's any lower seed that has a chance to muck things up come playoffs, it's Golden State with a bullet.

6. New York Liberty (25-17)

Aug 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (not in uniform) cheers from the bench in the third quarter against the Washington Mystics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Change: --

The Liberty have been a befuddling team in the second half. On paper, they might be the best team in the WNBA, even considering what the Lynx and Aces have done this season. The on-court results tell a different tale.

Since the All-Star break, New York is a sub-.500 team. In fact, their 10-11 record in that span is the second-worst of any team still in playoff contention, only ahead of Seattle. Breanna Stewart's return from a month-long injury has provided a bit of a boost offensively, but the product is still uneven and inconsistent.

The Liberty did get some good news about Sabrina Ionescu, who will return to the court on Tuesday for the first time since August 25. With only two games left to get back on track, New York must hope that the majority of their struggles are simply due to injuries. If the issues run deeper, it may be too late to fix.

7. Indiana Fever (23-20)

Sep 7, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) and guard Aerial Powers (23) celebrate during a time out against the Washington Mystics during the fourth quarter at CFG Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Change: --

Despite a mountain's worth of injuries, the Fever have clinched a playoff berth. It's a remarkable feat, and a testament to Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston in particular, who have shouldered this banged-up squad through an imposing schedule.

Indiana received more bad news, with Caitlin Clark and Chloe Bibby both shut down for the remainder of the year. If you're keeping track at home, that's five season-ending injuries for the Fever, who were already without Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, and Sydney Colson.

The Fever are beating the teams they need to beat, rebounding from a six-point loss against Phoenix with a pair of blowouts over Chicago and the Washington Mystics. Indiana continues to find success with hardship contracts, inking Aerial Powers to a rest-of-season contract after some solid contributions off the bench. It's going to be difficult for this Fever squad to upset one of the top seeds, but they've made one thing abundantly clear -- they don't quit.

8. Seattle Storm (22-21)

Sep 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) gestures after making a three-point basket during the first half against the New York Liberty at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Change: --

Another frustrating loss, this time falling 84-76 to the Liberty on Friday, brought guard Skylar Diggins to the brink of tears during postgame media availability. The frustration is evident, and a playoff berth for Seattle remains up in the air going into their final game of the regular season. A win on Tuesday over Golden State would secure a trip to the postseason, although they can get in without it if Los Angeles fails to win out.

Whether it be a blessing or a curse, the Storm have kept games close, even against some of the league's best. Still, there seems to be something missing down the stretch. Seattle led by one going into the fourth quarter against New York, before a nine-point deficit in the final 10 minutes sealed another loss. That's been the story of their second half, and they're running out of time to correct it.

9. Los Angles Sparks (20-22)

Sep 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) drives past Dallas Wings guard Haley Jones (30) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Change: --

The Sparks have a 3.5% chance of making the playoffs according to ESPN's WNBA Power Index. At this point, they need a lot to go right. Not only do they need Seattle to lose on Tuesday against the Valkyries, but Los Angeles must also defeat Phoenix on the road and Las Vegas at home. Should any one of those outcomes not happen, the Sparks will be eliminated from postseason contention.

Even with Seattle's malaise, it's hard to see Los Angeles pulling off a sweep this week. The Sparks have struggled against playoff teams of late, suffering losses to Atlanta, Phoenix, and Indiana over the last couple of weeks. Dearica Hamby is closing out the year on an absolute tear, but the road is mighty steep for Los Angeles to survive beyond Thursday.

10. Connecticut Sun (11-31)

Sep 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Leila Lacan (47) shoots the ball against Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Change: +1

With a stunner over the Mercury, Connecticut continues to play its best basketball in the final month of the season. It's still a very inconsistent product, losing to the Sky by 24 points just three days before upsetting Phoenix, but they deserve their flowers for an impressive victory. Unfortunately, exciting rookie guard Leila Lacan is out due to undisclosed personal reason for Monday's game against Atlanta, which certainly puts a damper on the final week.

11. Chicago Sky (10-32)

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the second half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Change: -1

Angel Reese has sat out the last two games, a combination of a back injury and a team-issued benching after comments that were deemed detrimental to her teammates. That didn't translate to winning basketball, with a pair of blowouts in her absence. The future for Chicago and its star center is murky as they careen towards a disappointing finish.

12. Washington Mystics (16-27)

Sep 7, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) reacts after scoring a basket against the Indiana Fever during the first quarter at CFG Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Change: --

The rookie duo of Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen etched their names into Mystics history, Citron breaking Washington's single-season scoring record while Iriafen laid claim to the rebounding record.

Sonia Citron: Set the Washington Mystics’ franchise record for points in a single season

⁰Kiki Iriafen: Set the Washington Mystics’ franchise record for rebounds in a single season



Two rookies rewriting the record books! 🙌✨ pic.twitter.com/FyXPpSJqPx — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) September 7, 2025

While those two continue to impress individually, Washington has nosedived, losing nine straight contests. Citron and Iriafen represent a bright beacon of hope for future success, even if it won't be realized this season.

13. Dallas Wings (9-34)

Sep 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks on during the first half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Change: --

With a loss to the Sparks on Sunday, Dallas lost its 10th consecutive game, tying Connecticut for the longest losing streak this season. There are no qualms to be had about the production from Paige Bueckers and Maddy Siegrist, but this Wings season is going to end on a sour note.

