WNBA Preseason Power Rankings 2025: Lynx on Mission, Fever a Threat, Aces Slide

With big offseason roster overhauls, we rank every WNBA team from title contenders to long shots ahead of the 2025 season.

Rosalina Lee

Jul 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) watch a free throw at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith/INDIANAPOLIS STAR-Imagn Images
Jul 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) watch a free throw at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith/INDIANAPOLIS STAR-Imagn Images / Grace Smith-Imagn Images

The 2025 WNBA season is right around the corner, and it comes with fresh faces, big trades, and a lot of expectations. Whether it is hype around the Indiana Fever's roster revamp, the Minnesota Lynx's revenge tour, or the debut of the Golden State Valkyries, each team has its storylines. Here's how all 13 of them stack up with the preseason upon us.

13. Connecticut Sun

Marina Mabrey
Oct 1, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (4) dribbles as Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith (8) defends during the second half of game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Sun are in complete rebuild mode after losing nearly all the impact players from last year's roster in the offseason. Marina Mabrey is a proven producer, and Tina Charles was a powerhouse in her prime. But that doesn’t seem to be enough to outweigh the deficiencies in depth, defense, and ability to keep up with the fast-paced style many of the teams in the league are building towards. 

12. Golden State Valkyries

Shyanne Sellers
Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Shyanne Sellers poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the number seventeen overall pick to the Golden State Valkyries in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The newest team added to the WNBA, the Golden State Valkyries, have built a roster heavily leaning into international talent. But they were very deliberate about their picks, which comes as no surprise, as their new head coach, Natalie Nakase, has coached various international teams. While the Valkyries have a lot of potential for future success, building chemistry as a new team and navigating roster gaps when their overseas commitments overlap with the WNBA season is going to take some time to work out.

11. Washington Mystics

Stefanie Dolson
Washington Mystics center Stefanie Dolson shoots the ball during the WNBA All-Star Game 3-point contest at Footprint Center on Friday, July 19, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Mystics have a lot of new faces and will be looking to find cohesion amongst them. Having some of the top talent in the 2025 WNBA draft in Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen can help them in the long run, but Aaliyah Edwards just went down with an injury in training camp and their other top players in Stefanie Dolson and Brittney Sykes won’t be enough to carry them into the playoffs.

10. Dallas Wings

Arike Ogunbowale
Jul 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) reacts during the game against the Indiana Fever at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Wings have been historically bad on defense, never ranking higher than eighth in the league since 2006. Things are looking up as they did add some plus defenders this year and there is a lot of support around No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers, but the team's struggles with rim protection and defensive rebounding cast doubt that a playoff run is in the stars for them this season. 

9. Phoenix Mercury

Kahleah Copper
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) warms up in a Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) jersey on Sept. 19, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was a lot of movement on this team this offseason. While Phoenix acquired big names in Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, there are still a lot of questions to be answered following the departure of Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. And though Sabally has shown flashes of greatness in her career, she is injury-prone. And with the Mercury's lack depth, that is a concern.

8. Chicago Sky

Angel Reese
Aug 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Fever during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

There is a lot of potential on the Sky’s roster this year. Adding veteran leadership at point guard in Courtney Vandersloot and a former All-Star in Ariel Atkins should lead to a big improvement from last season. The main challenge lies in the team’s recent strategy to transition Angel Reese from primarily scoring in the paint to taking on more ball-handling and playmaking responsibilities. While the versatility experiment might take some time, Reese’s relentless work ethic and proven resilience suggest she’s more than capable of rising to the occasion.

7. Los Angeles Sparks

cameron brin
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) yells in excitement Tuesday, May 28, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Indiana Fever, 88-82. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Sparks' big pick-up of Kelsey Plum turned heads this offseason as she brings her scoring acumen to Los Angeles. The addition of Plum could open up the floor for a breakout season from Rickea Jackson and lead to more paint touches for Dearica Hamby. The question lies in LA's defense and whether Cameron Brink will be fully recovered from last season's ACL injury in order to pick up the slack there.

6. Atlanta Dream

allisha gra
Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray shoots the ball during the WNBA All-Star Game 3-point contest at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Friday, July 19, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Dream are poised to surprise fans. They have a lot of scoring in Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray and want to run. Adding Britney Griner might seem counterintuitive to this goal, but as she showed in Unrivaled, Griner can still dominate in those quicker environments and adds some much-needed rim finishing to the Dream. Atlanta is the dark horse pick to have a breakout season.

5. Seattle Storm

skylar diggin
Jul 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) dribbles the ball in the second half against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Storm are a team full of stars in Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins, but they have yet to find a solution for their weakness in three-point shooting. Their draft pick, Dominique Malonga, has exciting potential (she promised us some dunking!), but will likely need some time to adapt to the WNBA. Ezi Magbegor will shine on defense, and we can expect to see a multitude of Diggins’ classic rainbow arcs filling nets. But the squad still has some limitations that could keep them a notch below the contenders this season.

4. Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilso
Oct 1, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

It’s hard to rank a team with A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray at number four. But the Aces' offseason moves left a lot to be desired. And like a few other teams, they have been bitten by the injury bug as Megan Gustafson was just listed as out indefinitely with a leg injury, and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus will also be out to start the season. While Las Vegas' core is elite, depth and durability are concerns

3. Indiana Fever

caitlin clar
Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) possesses the ball during the first half against the Connecticut Sun during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Probably the most talked about roster overhaul in the WNBA is the Indiana Fever, who injected some much-needed veteran leadership and championship experience into their young core in Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. The Fever's offense was already hard to stop, and the offseason additions balance out the defensive deficiency they lacked last season. Ranking them at No. 3 is being conservative, as Indiana's hunger to contend for a title is convincing. The pieces are there, and it all looks great on paper, but the only question now is how it will all translate once the season tips off.

2. New York Liberty

sabrina ionescu and breanna stewar
Oct 20, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and forward Breanna Stewart (30) during game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Fresh off a WNBA championship, the Liberty enter the 2025 season with a target on their backs, and every team will be gunning for them. The offseason addition of Natasha Cloud gives them a playmaker and allows for balance alongside Sabrina Ionescu. With strong bench depth and the ability to attack on both ends of the court, the Liberty remain one of the league’s most complete teams. The only real concerns lie in the recent injury to Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, a crucial two-way player, and how Breanna Stewart will bounce back following her offseason surgery. Still, with their size, skill, and depth, New York is undeniably built to contend again (and possibly repeat) in 2025.

1. Minnesota Lynx

napheesa collie
Oct 18, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) reacts to her missed shot against the New York Liberty during the first half of game four of the 2024 WNBA Finals at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

If we learned anything from last season, it’s not to underestimate the Minnesota Lynx. After narrowly falling to the Liberty in a contentious overtime Finals loss, the Lynx return in 2025 with a chip on their shoulder and unfinished business on their minds. The Lynx are stacked with elite three-point shooters, a penchant for beautiful ball movement, and a returning core that gives them a leg up over teams still building chemistry. With continuity, experience, and hunger on their side, the Lynx are locked and loaded to make another serious run at the title behind star Napheesa Collier.

