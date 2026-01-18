Indiana Hoosiers star’s Caitlin Clark dog name confession stirs Iowa rivalry buzz

Whenever Caitlin Clark was asked about the Indiana Fever having the No. 1 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft during her final college season at the University of Iowa, she explained that she was happy about it because staying in the Midwest could feel more familiar to her as opposed to having to relocate to one of the coasts.

Clark has since reiterated this, noting that she has enjoyed her nearly two years spent competing for the Fever in Indianapolis. And not only Fever fans, but the entire city of Indianapolis has benefited from her presence on the team in many ways.

However, Clark's coming to the Hoosier state surely made for a tough transition for some Indiana locals. This is because Clark spent her college career competing against the University of Indiana, as these two teams battle for Big Ten supremacy in women's basketball every year.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives through a group of Indiana Hoosier defenders during the fourth quarter of the BIG Ten women's championship game Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers, 74-67. Indiana Hoosiers Versus Iowa Hawkeyes In The Women S Big Ten Championship Game Sunday March 6 2022 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis | Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Old rivalries often die hard. And some Hoosiers fans who don't necessarily care about the WNBA still probably have some bitter feelings about the fact that Clark went 6-3 against Indiana during her college career, including winning her final three games against them and beating Indiana in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament championship game.

Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt's Caitlin Clark pet admission turns heads

Hoosier sports fans don't have much to be upset about right now, as their No. 1-ranked football team is favored to beat the University of Miami Hurricanes in the 2026 NCAA national championship game on January 19.

Indiana wide receiver spoke with the media on January 17 and had a hilarious reference to Clark.

"I got a nice little apartment [in Bloomington, Indiana]. I just chill. I got my dog, and [it's a] great town and great people. That's what I'm gonna miss the most," Sarratt said, per an X post from @nosyone4.

When asked what his dog is named, Sarratt said, "CC. They may not like it, [but] she’s named after Caitlin Clark. That’s why I named her [that].

"Indiana fans may not like that. But yeah, that's my American bully. She's my daughter right there," he added.

Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt named his dog CC



“They may not like it she’s named after Caitlin Clark that’s why I named her. Indiana fans may not like that.” pic.twitter.com/PhWvo10PLs — correlation (@nosyone4) January 18, 2026

One would imagine that this admission from Sarratt would excite as many fans as it does frustrate them, as many of the Hoosiers faithful are surely also Indiana Fever fans and have long since forgiven Clark for cooking against them in college.

It's clear that Clark has a fan in Sarratt.

Recommended Reading: