Jonquel Jones’ Absence Reveals Her MVP-Level Impact on New York Liberty

The New York Liberty have hit a bump in the road.

After storming out of the gate to begin their title defense with a 9-0 start, the Liberty have since gone a disappointing 3-6. They’ve dropped three of four as well, including a 79-70 home loss to the Seattle Storm on Sunday afternoon.

The Liberty’s downturn in form coincides with the absence of 2024 WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones. Jones has missed the last six games and nine total this season with an ankle injury. With Jones in the lineup, the Liberty are 8-1. Without her, they’re just 4-5.

Jonquel Jones is deeply missed — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) July 6, 2025

There’s always going to be a negative impact when a superstar-caliber player is injured. But the extent to which the Liberty have suffered without the presence of Jones, particularly in the paint, is notable.

On the season, Jones is averaging 12.1 points and 9.6 rebounds in 9 games played. She likely would have been an All-Star selection if not for the ankle injury.

Nothing worse than playing like an All Star and not being one. With that being said thanks to all the people who took the time to vote for me and congratulations to all the All Stars this year 🙏🏾🙌🏾 — Jonquel Jones (@jus242) July 6, 2025

Without Jones, a four-time All-Defensive selection, the Liberty have really struggled defending the interior. In the last six games, New York has allowed 42.0 PPG in the paint to their opponents, the worst mark in the WNBA across that stretch.

When compared to the seven games in which Jones was healthy and competed in (not counting 6/5 vs Washington or 6/19 vs Phoenix where she played less than 10 minutes due to injury), the Liberty conceded 27.4 PPG in the paint. That’s nearly 15 more points for the opposition down low on a nightly basis when Jones is not in the lineup.

The startling downturn in the team's defense amid Jones' absence does not end there. In the last six games without Jones, the Liberty hold a defensive rating of 107.2. Before this stretch, that rating sat at 92.3.

Against Seattle Sunday, it was a similar story. The Storm outscored the Liberty 44-28 in the paint, with Nneka Ogwumike, Gabby Williams, and Ezi Magbegor taking full advantage of Jones’ absence by all reaching double-figures.

The Liberty also struggled down low on the offensive end against a Seattle team that frequently switched defensively, something head coach Sandy Brondello attributed to Jones’ absence.

“We’ve gotta move the ball. That’s how you exploit the switching. We don’t have big 5’s that we can just throw it into them,” Brondello said. “When we don’t have a big inside presence like JJ, we’re easier to switch.”

Brondello also noted on Saturday that the Liberty will likely be without Jones until after the All-Star break.

Jonquel Jones' timeline to return remains up in the air.



Sandy Brondello doesn't anticipate Jones to be back before All-Star break.



"If we can get her back after All-Star break, that’s still a win, isn’t it? B/c it was supposed to be in August.” — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) July 5, 2025

The Liberty had also been hurt by the absence of Leonie Fiebich, who missed nearly a month to compete at EuroBasket with the German National Team. Fiebich returned against the Sparks on Thursday, but there’s still a Jones-sized whole in the Liberty’s starting five.

It’s unusual for a player to pick up steam in the MVP-conversation while being injured. Considering the time she’s missed and the incredible season Napheesa Collier is having, Jones certainly won’t take home her second WNBA MVP award. Regardless, she’s proven to be absolutely vital to the Liberty’s success as a team.

Idk if a player has ever made a louder MVP case from not playing than Jonquel Jones has. — Natalie Esquire (@natfluential) July 4, 2025

Jones is not as flashy as other WNBA stars, but she’s the paint-protector the Liberty have been missing so desperately. The Liberty are extremely leaky defensively without her presence down low. This is the first major stretch Jones has missed since her arrival in New York at the start of the 2023 season, so it's the first time Brondello has had to to solve the problem of not having her on the interior.

It’s hard to overstate the importance of a former MVP and 5x All-Star. But, through her absence, Jones has demonstrated just how important she is to the Liberty. If New York has any hope at a championship repeat, they'll need a healthy Jones down the stretch.

