Duke Women's Basketball Freshman Catches Eyes With Dunk Footage
The NCAA women's basketball season is approaching. With that comes hype and high expectations for many programs.
But it was the heights one freshman for Duke was able to reach in practice that set the internet ablaze Friday.
Footage of Toby Fournier dunking an off the backboard pass went viral after it was shared from the team's X account. The caption was simply, "air toby" and showcased her two-handed slam.
The video wound up being shared across multiple outlets and platforms with OvertimeWBB posting it on Instagram. That post has received over 131,000 likes so far, including from the likes of NBA star Kevin Durant.
Fournier was a five-star recruit out of Canada and will be joining the Kara Lawson coached Blue Devils this upcoming season.
The 6-2 forward has become known for her dunking abilities, with one popular YouTube video from Courtside dubbing her the "best girl dunker in the world".
Duke made it to the Sweet Sixteen last year before eventually being upended by UConn. Meaning expectations are on the rise in Durham.
The high flying freshman is obviously rising with them. Fournier was the 10th ranked recruit according to ESPN and may be number one overall when it comes to highlight potential.
We shall see if her dunking ability translates into game action, however, it is clear that the lob footage from practice was enough to get both Duke fans and all hoops heads hyped about what Toby can bring to women's college basketball once action tips off.