Fever Star Aliyah Boston Desires More Commas In WNBA Salary
The WNBA set ratings records and attendance was up 48% this season. So it only makes sense that some of those additional dollars would go to the players.
The league did reach a new $2.2 billion media rights deal, but the impact on salaries is still to be determined.
But one thing is clear, Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston hopes that means a huge increase for players.
Boston is of course teammates with Caitlin Clark, who has been the driving force behind the increased interest in the sport.
Aliyah was interviewed as part of a 60 Minutes piece that also features Clark and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier and playfully expressed her hopes for a bigger paycheck.
When Jon Wertheim asked her what she thought would be a fair salary in a clip from the program shared by Sarah Spain on X, Boston had this to say in response.
"I mean someone like me, I love multiple commas. Just because like, we deserve it. We come in here night in and night out, we work hard. You see the viewership numbers up. You see everything up. I mean I'm all for, because I love a comma."
Boston's answer was probably both playful and serious simultaneously, and it appears to only be a matter of time before players do see an increase in pay.
Collier also talked to Wertheim and explained how WNBA players are not expecting to be paid like NBA players but would like a similar revenue sharing system like is in place for the men. Stating, "That's how we close that gap."
Clark was interviewed for the piece airing Sunday while shooting around in a gym.
And because of the impact of Caitlin's rookie season and the contributions from her teammates and the rest of the league, WNBA athletes can now rightfully shoot for a higher pay scale.
Or more commas, as Boston put it.