Kim Caldwell Admits 'Failure' After Tennessee's NCAA Tournament Exit

This season of women's basketball at the University of Tennessee has been nothing short of disappointing. They now find themselves out of the NCAA Tournament following a first round 76-61 loss to NC State. It was a season that finished with seven consecutive losses and 16 total wins, which ties the fewest in program history. It's a far drop from last season where the team excelled under Kim Caldwell during her first year with the program making it through to the Sweet Sixteen round.

The Lady Vols knew that finding strong momentum to carry them through the tournament wasn't going to be easy. The climb to the mountain top got even more challenging for them when their leading rebounder and second leading scorer, Janiah Barker, was listed as out in the first round. A negative tone was set early after they committed five turnovers in the first five minutes of the game and finished the game 7-of-36 from 3-point range.

There's very few programs in women's college basketball that carry the pressure that Tennessee does. This holds true due to their winning culture that's been attached to the program dating back to the Pat Summitt days where they won 8 national titles. Friday's loss marked just the third first-round loss in program history. Their losing streak that carried into the tournament was the longest since 1981, which was the start of the NCAA women's basketball era.

Tennessee this season:



16 wins — the fewest in program history⁰14 losses — tied for the most in program history⁰53.3% winning percentage — the lowest in program history pic.twitter.com/QCkeGMMfJZ — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) March 21, 2026

Kim Caldwell Takes Blame for Abysmal Season

Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell has taken criticism all season for her coaching decisions where many even felt like she was beginning to lose the locker room. Disappointment isn't a strong enough word to describe the results of the season given that Caldwell's staff came into the season with the No. 2 freshman class, leaving them so much to build on. Following her team's first-round exit, Caldwell didn't hold back from discussing what went wrong all season for the Lady Vols.

"You can't play this style of play and put in a Plan B, and we put in a plan B. I think when you do that, you lose your identity. You lose your buy-in, you lose your staff a little bit," Caldwell said.

The Lady Vols' disaster of a season wasn't only told with wins and losses. Recall that senior Kaiya Wynn walked away from the program after seeing no playing time on senior night, not painting a good picture of the program. Caldwell also called her team out during their losing streak for a lack of effort, but ultimately saw no response on the court.

"I think that personally there have been very few times that I have hit failure and I have never hit failure this extreme. It's a tough place to do it, publicly, and I didn't like who I was at certain times," Caldwell added.

It's shocking to many that Tennessee had lost 11 of its last 13 and only won two games over the course of the last two months of the season. Nobody acknowledges that more than Caldwell. Their season ended just how it started, with a loss to NC State. The program, which is riddled with talent, will certainly have some soul-searching to do during the off-season.