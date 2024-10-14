NCAA Women's Basketball Preview: Duke Lands at #10
There is no offseason in women's basketball. As soon as the WNBA season ends, it is time for college hoops to tip off.
This upcoming season is hotly anticipated given the star power in the NCAA women's landscape. My father, Douglas Lundberg, took on a passion project of providing preseason rankings for the 2024-2025 campaign. Which I have prepared to unveil from 10-1, beginning with Duke.
10. Duke
Last year: 22-12, lost in Sweet Sixteen to UConn 53-45
Key returnees: Reigan Richardson /5-11/G/Sr; Taina Mair /5-9/G/Jr; Ashlon Jackson /6-0/G/Jr; Jadyn Donovan /6-0/G-F/So; Oluchi Okananwa /5-10/G/So; Delaney Thomas /6-3/F/So
Returning from injury: Vanesa de Jesus/5-8/G/Gr
Newcomers: Riley Nelson /6-2/G/So; Toby Fournier /6-2/F/Fr; Arianna Roberson /6-4/C/Fr; Jenessa Cotton /6-2/F/Fr
The case for Duke:
Four starters and the ACC 6th Player of the Year return from a very young team. Reigan Richardson was the leader of the pack and the leading scorer. Oluchi Okananwa was the leading rebounder and 3rd leading scorer coming off the bench.
Despite the lack of size inside this was an elite defensive team. Jadyn Donovan and Ashlon Jackson are strong wing defenders. They may not have the talent of some of the teams above them, but this is a tight-knit group with excellent chemistry.
Newcomers include Maryland transfer Riley Nelson, a former top 20 recruit, and two top twenty freshmen in Toby Fournier and Arianna Roberson. With her size Roberson is a vital piece.
Coach Kara Lawson is in her fifth year and continues to be an influential figure in women’s basketball. She has the pieces in place to take the next step and make a deep tournament run.
What can go wrong:
3-pt shooting: For a guard-oriented team they defend better than they shoot.
Post play: Either sophomore Delaney Thomas and/or freshman Arianna Roberson need to provide an inside presence.