NCAA Women's Basketball Preview: Texas Lands at #5
There is no offseason in women's basketball. As soon as the WNBA season ends, it is time for college hoops to tip off.
This upcoming season is hotly anticipated given the star power in the NCAA women's landscape. My father, Douglas Lundberg, took on a passion project of providing preseason rankings for the 2024-2025 campaign. Which I have prepared to unveil from 10-1, continuing with Texas.
5. Texas
Last year: 33-5, lost in Elite Eight to North Carolina State 76-66
Key returnees: Madison Booker/6-1/F/So; Aaliyah Moore/6-1/F/Sr; Taylor Jones/6-4/F/Sr; Shay Holle/6-0/G/Sr; Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda/6-2/G/Jr
Returning from injury: Rori Harmon/5-6/G/Sr
Newcomers: Kyla Oldacre/6-6/C/Jr; Laila Phelia/6-0/G/Sr; Jordan Lee/6-0/G/Fr;
Justice Carlton/6-1/F/Fr; Bryanna Preston/5-9/G/Fr
The case for Texas:
This roster is a deep and talented mix of returnees, transfers and freshmen. The headliner is Madison Booker, who was a 2nd team All American and Big 12 Player of the Year as a freshman. She is a prolific scorer from all three levels.
Rori Harmon returns from injury to resume point guard duties. She is a strong facilitator and brings defensive intensity. Aaliyah Moore, Taylor Jones, Shay Holle and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda are all returning rotation players.
Two important transfers headline the newcomers. Kyla Oldacre from Miami provides some important size to pair with Jones. While Laila Phelia from Michigan is a another prolific scorer to go with Booker.
Texas had a highly rated recruiting class headlined by #9 Jordan Lee and #12 Justice Carlton, both of whom coach Vic Schaefer says are ready to play.
What can go wrong:
Transition to the SEC: Changing leagues always involves uncertainty, especially when the incoming league includes South Carolina and LSU, the two most recent national champions.
3-Point shooting: For all the depth and talent on the roster, three point shooting looms as a major question mark.