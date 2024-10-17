NCAA Women's Basketball Preview: UCLA Lands at #7
There is no offseason in women's basketball. As soon as the WNBA season ends, it is time for college hoops to tip off.
This upcoming season is hotly anticipated given the star power in the NCAA women's landscape. My father, Douglas Lundberg, took on a passion project of providing preseason rankings for the 2024-2025 campaign. Which I have prepared to unveil from 10-1, continuing with UCLA.
7. UCLA
Last year: 27-7, lost in Sweet Sixteen to LSU 78-69
Key returnees: Lauren Betts/6-7/C/Jr; Kiki Rice/5-11/G/Jr; Gabriela Jaquez/6-0/F/Jr; Londynn Jones/5-4/G/Jr
Newcomers: Janiah Barker/6-4/F/Jr; Timea Gardiner/6-3/F/Jr; Charlisse Leger-Walker/5-10/G/Sr; Kendall Dudley/6-2/F/Fr; Avary Cain/6-1/G/Fr; Zania Socka-Nguemen/6-3/F/Fr
The case for UCLA:
The Bruins have a solid nucleus to build around. Coach Cori Close has brought in a mix of transfers and freshmen to supplement the returning core. That core is led by Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice.
After an underwhelming freshman season at Stanford, the 6-7 Betts began living up to her status as the #1 recruit in her class. In her first season at UCLA she averaged 15 ppg and 9 rpg. She is primed to be a dominant player this year. The Bruins are also expecting Rice to take another step up after averaging 13 ppg.
Key additions include highly touted transfer Janiah Barker from Texas A&M, 6-3 forward Timea Gardiner who comes in from Oregon State, , and point guard Charlisse Leger-Walker from Washington State.
Close also had a solid recruiting class that includes three top 30 recruits led by 6-2 wing Kendall Dudley who attended the same high school as Kiki Rice in Sidwell Friends. This all adds up to a deep and versatile roster capable of making an extended run.
What can go wrong:
Adjusting to the Big Ten: Like USC the Bruins have to adjust to the rigors of the new Big Ten schedule and the more physical style of play common in the league.
3 point shooting: For all the talent the roster may be short on pure shooters.