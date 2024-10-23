NCAA Women's Basketball Preview: UConn Lands at #1
There is no offseason in women's basketball. As soon as the WNBA season ends, it is time for college hoops to tip off.
This upcoming season is hotly anticipated given the star power in the NCAA women's landscape. My father, Douglas Lundberg, took on a passion project of providing preseason rankings for the 2024-2025 campaign. Which I have prepared to unveil from 10-1, continuing with UConn.
1. UConn
Last year: 33-6, lost in Final Four to Iowa 71-69
Key returnees: Paige Bueckers/6-0/G/R-Sr; KK Arnold/5-9/G/So; Ashlynn Shade/5-10/G/So; Ice Brady/6-3/F/R-So; Qadence Samuels/6-0/G/So
Returning from injury: Azzi Fudd/5-11/G/R-Jr; Aubrey Griffin/6-1/F/R-Sr; Jana El Alfy/6-5/C/R-Fr; Caroline Ducharme/6-2/G/R-Jr; Ayanna Patterson/6-2/F/R-So
Newcomers: Sarah Strong/6-2/F/Fr; Allie Ziebell/6-0/G/Fr; Morgan Cheli/6-2/G/Fr; Kaitlyn Chen/5-9/G/Gr
The case for UCONN:
Geno Auriemma has won 11 national championships, been to 23 Final Fours and has a winning percentage north of 88%. In fact, last year’s 33-6 record actually lowered his career winning percentage. And this season the team should improve with the calvary coming in.
Last year Paige Bueckers put two injury plagued years behind her and had one of the most efficient years for a big time scorer in a long time. While averaging 21.9 ppg she shot 53% from the floor, 42% on threes and 84% from the line. She was also second on the team with 5.2 rebounds and led the team in blocks with 53.
She is joined by a loaded roster. It boasts three former #1 recruits in Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and the incoming Sara Strong. Bueckers and Fudd are both expected to be top picks in the upcoming WNBA Draft.
The team has excellent perimeter shooting with Fudd (who missed all but two games last year), Bueckers, Ashlynn Shade (who was the Big East Freshman of the Year) and freshman Allie Ziebell.
KK Arnold and Kaitlyn Chen (the reigning Ivy League player of the year) will help facilitate the offense. While Aubrey Griffin and Morgan Cheli offer dynamic perimeter flexibility.
The key to the team will be the inside play where Ice Brady, Jana El Alfy (who starred for the Egyptian U19 team) and Strong need to deliver. The latter coming in with high expectations.
What can go wrong:
Injury bug: Five players missed all or large chunks of last season. Fudd, Ducharme and Griffin are not expected to be ready for the start of the season, though Azzi is nearing a return. The key players need to stay healthy.
Playing time: Due to the injuries Auriemma used a short rotation and starters logged heavy minutes. This year he will be faced with the opposite problem, figuring out a rotation that incorporates all the available talent.