Paige Bueckers Answers UConn's Plea to Attend Class
It feels like UConn women's basketball star guard Paige Bueckers has been everywhere this summer.
After appearing in multiple cities along the West Coast earlier in July, Bueckers was most recently in New York over the past week, watching the tennis US Open, the Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty game on Sunday, and attending a fashion show.
The WNBA's Instagram account posted a video of Bueckers and UConn teammate Azzi Fudd posing on the court before the Aces vs. Liberty game with the caption, "A couple of Huskies were in the building to witness a 2023 WNBA Finals rematch 🙌".
The top comment on the post came from the UConn women's basketball Instagram account, who wrote, "come home, you have class tomorrow 💙".
While the hilarious comment (which currently has over 2,700 likes) was surely meant in jest, it appears that Bueckers took the words to heart.
On her Instagram story Monday, Bueckers posted a picture of what appears to be her at a 'Communication & Identity' class at UConn. Bueckers captioned the post by saying, "Yea yea yea... made it 🙄 @uconnwbb".
It's worth noting that Bueckers graduated with her bachelor’s degree in Human Development & Family Sciences earlier this year. Therefore, Bueckers is now enrolled in graduate school at UConn for what is likely her final college season.
While she may not have spent much time at school this summer, Bueckers' impressive academic history shows that there's no reason to worry about her performance in the classroom.
According to an April 16 X post from Hearst's Maggie Vanoni, "UConn’s Paige Bueckers named a 2023-24 College Sports Communicators First Team Academic All-American
Bueckers has a 3.497 cumulative GPA and was the 2024 BIG EAST WBB Scholar-Athlete of the Year".
Clearly Bueckers' head coach Geno Auriemma needn't worry about his best player's summer activities affecting her studies.