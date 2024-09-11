Paige Bueckers Reveals Craziest Fan Interaction
Despite being just 22 years old, UConn Huskies women's basketball player Paige Bueckers is one of the sport's biggest stars.
She was thrust into the national spotlight after winning every National Player of the year award (AP Player of the Year, Naismith College Player of the Year, the John R. Wooden Award, and USBWA Women's National Player of the Year) as a freshman, which made her the first freshman to receive any of the awards.
After winning the Best Female College Athlete ESPY Award after that remarkable 2021 season, Bueckers — who was 19 years old at the time — took the podium and delivered a poignant message about using her platform to shine a light on Black women in basketball.
“As a white woman who leads a Black-led sport, I want to shed a light on Black women," Bueckers said. "They don’t get the media coverage they deserve. They’ve given so much to this sport, the community, and society as a whole, and their value is undeniable."
This made Bueckers even more beloved than she was before that point, and added to her already impressive fanbase.
Yet, all celebrities know that popularity and exposure can garner some uncomfortable interactions with their passionate fans. And during a recent interview with GQ Sports, Bueckers detailed the craziest fan experience she has had to deal with thus far.
"A couple times, I've had people say that they were married to me and had the wedding," Bueckers said, per X user @ChxrryB5. "So I would probably say the fact that I'm... we're married, I guess."
While Bueckers mustered this response with a smile, these interactions surely left her feeling uneasy.