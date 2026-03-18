Sophie Cunningham Sounds Off on SEC Dominance Ahead of NCAA Tournament

The highly anticipated March Madness tournament is finally upon us. In an NCAA season that has displayed high powered talent, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham acknowledged that she is on a mission to watch more college hoops and is even pulling for one specific conference to do well.

The former Missouri Tiger has quite the college resume herself, having led her former team to the tournament each of her four seasons in Columbia. Having played for an SEC school, Cunningham's attention is naturally drawn to that specific conference. And why not? It's dominated women's basketball, especially in recent years. In a recent interview with USA Today, Cunningham touched on the SEC's competitive nature.

"Every conference is tough, right? When you're in it, it's always a battle, but I truly do believe playing different conferences, being in the SEC that it is a freaking fight every single night. I do believe it's the most competitive, most athletic conference in the country, and of course, I'm 100% biased," Cunningham said.

Her SEC bias isn't too far off the mark, however. In fact, Cunningham isn't wrong in her analysis at all. At the conclusion of this season, the Southeastern Conference matched their record from last year having 10 teams reach the NCAA tournament. They lead every conference in all-time NCAA bids with 291 heading into this year's March Madness tournament which opens March 18.

Mar 8, 2019; Greenville, SC, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Sophie Cunningham (3) dribbles the ball as Kentucky wildcats guard Jaida Roper (32) defends during the first half of game eight in the women's SEC Conference Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-Imagn Images | Joshua S. Kelly-Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham Names Who She's Rooting For in the NCAA Tournament

South Carolina locked in a No.1 seed while the tournament champion, Texas, will also be a top-seeded team. Cunningham didn't shy away from her continued support of her Alma-mater's conference. With her Tigers coming up short this season after finishing with a .500 record, she disclosed the next best choice to be at the mountain top of women's basketball.

"I want to see an SEC team back on top. Always," she added.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are her team to watch, which is a safe choice given the fact that they're seeking their fourth championship in the last decade. Led by legendary coach Dawn Staley, they have major depth, speed and experience. They also have a roster full of WNBA prospects who have peaked at the right time. Cunningham gave Staley her flowers given her prosperous tenure in the NCAA.

"Dawn Staley's such a phenomenal coach, and she's smart. She puts her athletes in postitions to be successful. I think once you've been there and you've tasted it, you know what it takes."

The excitement surrounding the fast growth and development of women's basketball leaves the door open for further successes. Cunningham, who will an unrestricted free agent, will be watching all things NCAA very closely while she awaits her own WNBA fate with a new season quickly approaching.