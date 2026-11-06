UConn's Geno Auriemma Sounds Off After Michigan Loss

Legendary head coach Geno Auriemma is looking to get his UConn Huskies back to another championship. UConn is currently ranked No.2, only behind South Carolina. The Huskies are now 1-1, after a crushing loss on the road to the Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan's upset became their program's signature win, as it was their highest-ranked win in program history. The Wolverines are now 3-47 all time against top-five opponents. The win also ended UConn's streak of 39 regular-season wins, dating back to February of 2025.

It's jubilation on Michigan's side, but UConn is feeling the wrath of Auriemma's disappointment in their effort down the stretch. UConn were within two points heading into the fourth quarter, but Michigan pulled away with ease. The Wolverines outscored the Huskies 22-13 in the fourth, leading to their 77-66 win.

Auriemma was disappointed that no one on his team stepped up when it was time to make plays in crunch time. This is something they'll need to correct quickly if they want to make a deep run in March.

Geno Auriemma sounds off after UConn fails to make impact plays vs Michigan

Geno Auriemma didn't hold back when discussing UConn's performance in its 77-66 loss to Michigan. pic.twitter.com/x7W3ggJhMT — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 6, 2026

"It's not about the loss," Auriemma told reporters following the game. "It's just disappointing to see how some of our players reacted when it was time to step up and make plays. First quarter we had 21 points, so did that zone bother us? No. Third quarter we had 24 points. The zone bother us? No. So now, how do you explain the second quarter and the fourth quarter? So everybody stands around, looks at Sarah and looks at Jovana and says, 'bail us out.' So, I'm disappointed."

Auriemma, despite being down on his own team, was quick to give Michigan praise for the turnaround they've had under head coach Kim Barnes Arico. A win over UConn will go a long way for their program and Auriemma recognized what that means for them going forward.

"They put themselves in a position that, 'Why can’t we be a final four team?'" 😤



UConn head coach Geno Auriemma discusses Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico's success with Michigan.#NCAAWBB pic.twitter.com/i7A9xz6exP — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) November 6, 2026

"When you're in a program that has not had the kind of success that they're having right now, it's hard to get players to believe that this recruiting class will make a difference. That takes awhile and you almost have to prove it first. Over the years, they've been able to bring in the kind of players that plays the way she [Barnes Arico] wants them to play."

Auriemma and the Huskies' next game will be this Sunday against the Iowa Hawkeyes.