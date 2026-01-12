Vic Schaefer says the SEC has it out for Texas after loss to LSU

The Texas Longhorns women's basketball team suffered its first defeat of the 2025-26 season with a 70-65 loss to the LSU Tigers on January 11. This was a hard-fought game that LSU, which was playing at home, ultimately won, largely because it outscored Texas 39-28 in the second and third quarters.

While there's no shame in losing to an elite team like LSU, Texas head coach Vic Schaefer's squad needs to bounce back quickly, as they face Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks squad on the road on January 15.

Dec 14, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker (35) dribbles the ball upcourt against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Vic Schaefer shreds SEC schedule makers after loss to LSU

Facing two national championship contenders in a row might feel unfair, but this is the harsh reality of playing the SEC. However, Vic Schaefer doesn't think his team got a fair shake when it comes to how their season was scheduled, which me made very clear when speaking with the media after Sunday's loss.

"[The SEC schedule makers] obviously have a vendetta against Texas, because not only have we started in the league, and I get to play South Carolina twice last year, this year, I get LSU twice, but I have to go up 16 games, there's 16 games this year, and I have to play South Carolina on the road this year, as well as LSU, I get them back-to-back in the same week. Now make that make sense," Schaefer said, per an X post from Jacques Doucet.

"The league is hard enough as it is. But then to bless me and my group with that, it really has a stench to it," Schaefer continued. "And the common denominator is LSU and South Carolina both play Georgia before they play me. And South Carolina was at home today. So I'm disappointed... I'm really disappointed in the league for putting our kids in that position. But we play whoever is in front of us."

"There are some things that bother me with the schedule, but they don't call me and ask me about it. I just get it, and unless somebody from my university stands up and says, 'Hey, what the h*** is going on here,' nobody does anything," he continued. "And that's my frustration, is that... I waited for people who should have stood up and said something. Nothing was said."

"It's us against the world a lot of times, and we have to embrace that," Schaefer concluded.

While Schaefer is within his rights to feel frustrated, one would imagine that this is the byproduct of random scheduling. But Texas certainly drew the short straw this week.

