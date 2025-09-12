The regular season has come to a close and the 2025 WNBA Playoffs are here. Between injuries, midseason surges, and star-studded lineups finally clicking into form, the bracket has taken shape and is full of storylines. So, who’s got the edge, and who’s heading home early? Here’s a first round breakdown:

The Minnesota Lynx (No. 1) vs. The Golden State Valkyries (No. 8)

Sep 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) reacts after making a three point shot against the Golden State Valkyries in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

While the Valkyries have been the biggest surprise of the season, becoming the first expansion team in the WNBA to get to the playoffs ever, their lack of post season experience is outmatched by Minnesota’s defensive grit and offensive firepower. Napheesa Collier is playing like a two-way superstar, and the Lynx are deeper and tougher than they’ve been in years.

The Las Vegas Aces (No. 2) vs. The Seattle Storm (No. 7)

Aug 8, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Seattle Storm guard Brittney Sykes (20) drives the ball against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

After stumbling out of the gates early in the season, the Aces turned into a lethal force, ending the season on a 16 game tear— the longest winning streak in WNBA history. With A’ja Wilson’s MVP-level dominance and Jackie Young’s efficiency, it’s likely the Aces rip through the Storm’s season-long inconsistencies with little issues.

The Atlanta Dream (No. 3) vs. The Indiana Fever (No. 6)

July 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) goes up for a basket against Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith/INDIANAPOLIS STAR-Imagn Images | Grace Smith/INDIANAPOLIS STAR-Imagn Images

First-year head coach Karl Smesko has turned Atlanta into a force — from a fringe playoff team last season to a top seed this year. Between their protection in the paint in Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner and the offensive firepower of Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, the Dream is an opponent not to be taken lightly. Indiana has fought tooth and nail this season, surviving a carousel of hardship signings and injuries. But with the tough interior protection and perimeter threats Atlanta present, a hard-fought first round exit is likely for the Fever.

The Phoenix Mercury (No. 4) vs. The New York Liberty (No. 5)

Jul 25, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) and New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Liberty were predicted to be among the top contenders but have dealt with injuries all season, landing them in the middle of the pack. While the Mercury have exceeded expectations, led by the elite playmaking of Alyssa Thomas and her record breaking triple-doubles, the Liberty are finally at full strength, giving them the star-power and depth to edge out Phoenix in what should be a close first-round battle.

This season has been full of surprises, but the first-round bracket points toward dominance from the Lynx, Aces, Dream, and Liberty. In the end, it would be no surprise to see the top two MVP candidates — Wilson and Collier — grind it out in an Aces vs. Lynx battle royale.

Recommended Reading: