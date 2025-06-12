3-Time WNBA MVP's Strong 7-Word Caitlin Clark Verdict Speaks Volumes

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark has earned the adoration of countless basketball legends, many of whom have gone on record to give her praise. One icon of the sport who hadn't spoken about No. 22 publicly yet was Lauren Jackson, who is a two-time WNBA champion, three-time WNBA MVP, and widely considered the greatest Australian basketball player of all time.

That is, until Jackson did a June 11 interview with ESPN and sent a strong message about the Fever superstar.

"Who is everyone enjoying watching? Caitlin Clark," Jackson said when asked 'Who do you enjoy watching these days?', per an X post from @socorooopova.

She then added, "I love her intensity. I love that. Obviously, she's a young player and still has so much development ahead of her. But I think her smarts, the way she reads the game, the way she passes the ball, the way she shoots the ball. She can get to the basket, you know, change of pace.

"And I feel like she probably has the pressure of the world on her shoulders, and she's still able to get out there and perform, unafraid, no fear," Jackson continued. "Just, what an athlete. Like, I am just so impressed with her. How awesome? I'm a fan."

She concluded by saying, "Man, I would have loved to have played with her. As a point guard with that much vision and awareness.

"I've just never seen anything like it."

Who are you enjoying watching right now?



Lauren Jackson : Caitlin Clark



"Man I would have loved to play with her(CC) ..... I have never seen anything like it" pic.twitter.com/ubiT57oENm — Swag (@socorooopova) June 12, 2025

Given that Jackson spent her entire WNBA career playing with Sue Bird, who is arguably the greatest point guard in women's basketball history, her saying, "I've just never seen anything like it" regarding Clark speaks volumes.

