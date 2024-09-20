A'ja Wilson Adores Kate Martin's Wholesome Handshake Tribute Before Aces Game
The Las Vegas Aces won their final game of the 2024 WNBA regular season on Thursday by defeating the Dallas Wings, 98-84.
This win was particularly impressive because the Aces elected to rest their four best players (A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, and Chelsea Gray) for them to feel good for their playoff series against the Seattle Storm.
This meant more minutes for Aces bench players like beloved rookie Kate Martin. And while Martin produced a solid performance on the court, her pregame tribute to WNBA MVP favorite A'ja Wilson was what caught the most attention.
Wilson and Martin went viral earlier this year for their pregame handshake that honors the iconic "Gimme some fin, noggin, duuuude" line from the classic Disney Pixar film Finding Nemo.
The two teammates would do this before every Aces game. But because Wilson didn't play on Thursday, she wasn't around for the wholesome handshake to commence.
So Martin did it by herself.
X user @jenni_garc4 posted a video of Martin pregame, writing, "Kate Martin doing the 'fin, noggin, duuuude' handshake but without A’ja during warmups 🥺🥺🥺".
The post went viral. And after the Aces' game ended, Wilson responded to the video on X by writing, "My sweet Rook 🥹😩🫶".
This was certainly a sweet gesture from the former Iowa Hawkeye, who has continued to build upon an already big fanbase since being drafted by the Aces with the No. 18 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft.
Las Vegas fans are hoping Wilson and Martin can get back to their heartwarming handshake many times during these upcoming WNBA playoffs.