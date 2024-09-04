A'ja Wilson Called Out For Supporting Bam Adebayo at Special Ceremony
There have been rumors swirling about a potential relationship between Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson and Miami Heat standout Bam Adebayo all summer long.
Neither Wilson nor Adebayo have come out and confirmed these rumors. But because they've been seen teasing each other on social media, sharing a secret handshake after Wilson won a gold medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics, and seen in photos together that look like a date, fans are convinced that the romance between these two basketball icons is a poorly kept secret at this point.
And more fuel was poured onto this metaphorical fire on Wednesday morning when a broadcast of Adebayo (along with a handful of other local Olympians) getting presented with the Key to Miami-Dade County was shown on X.
Local news reporter Will Manso posted a video of Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava speaking about Adebayo during the ceremony, saying, "Last, but tallest, Bam Adebayo. And I didn't say before, Team Gold medal!"
Adebayo then presented Cava with a signed jersey in exchange for the key.
Later on in the ceremony, Cava said, "Yeah, A'ja Wilson, and she won gold in women's basketball."
The broadcast then panned to Wilson, who was sitting in the crowd.
Cava continued by saying, "I guess that has something to do with Bam and the Heat, huh? Being here today."
Wilson can then be seen shrugging sheepishly then laughing at the mayor's words.
Seeing Wilson (who was sitting with Adebayo's family) there to support the Heat superstar — and then getting called out by the Mayor for it — has fans convinced that the relationship between the two Team USA gold medalists has finally gone public.
While Wilson and Adebayo still haven't fully confirmed their relationship, the Miami-Dade County mayor have have just done it for them.