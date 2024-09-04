Women's Fastbreak On SI

A'ja Wilson Called Out For Supporting Bam Adebayo at Special Ceremony

A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo have been sighted together once again. And this time they were called out publicly for it.

Grant Young

Aug 11, 2024; Paris, France; United States forward A'Ja Wilson (9) celebrates on the podium after defeating France in the women’s basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images
Aug 11, 2024; Paris, France; United States forward A'Ja Wilson (9) celebrates on the podium after defeating France in the women’s basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images / James Lang-Imagn Images

There have been rumors swirling about a potential relationship between Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson and Miami Heat standout Bam Adebayo all summer long.

Neither Wilson nor Adebayo have come out and confirmed these rumors. But because they've been seen teasing each other on social media, sharing a secret handshake after Wilson won a gold medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics, and seen in photos together that look like a date, fans are convinced that the romance between these two basketball icons is a poorly kept secret at this point.

And more fuel was poured onto this metaphorical fire on Wednesday morning when a broadcast of Adebayo (along with a handful of other local Olympians) getting presented with the Key to Miami-Dade County was shown on X.

Local news reporter Will Manso posted a video of Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava speaking about Adebayo during the ceremony, saying, "Last, but tallest, Bam Adebayo. And I didn't say before, Team Gold medal!"

Adebayo then presented Cava with a signed jersey in exchange for the key.

Later on in the ceremony, Cava said, "Yeah, A'ja Wilson, and she won gold in women's basketball."

The broadcast then panned to Wilson, who was sitting in the crowd.

Cava continued by saying, "I guess that has something to do with Bam and the Heat, huh? Being here today."

Wilson can then be seen shrugging sheepishly then laughing at the mayor's words.

Seeing Wilson (who was sitting with Adebayo's family) there to support the Heat superstar — and then getting called out by the Mayor for it — has fans convinced that the relationship between the two Team USA gold medalists has finally gone public.

While Wilson and Adebayo still haven't fully confirmed their relationship, the Miami-Dade County mayor have have just done it for them.

Published
Grant Young

GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News