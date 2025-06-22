A'ja Wilson Calls Aliyah Boston Out for Flopping During Aces vs Fever Game

The Las Vegas Aces just secured an 89-81 victory over the Indiana Fever on Sunday, thus improving their record to 6-7 on the 2025 WNBA regular season.

This was a closely contested game between the two teams. While the Fever held a double-digit lead over Las Vegas (who entered this June 22 game on a three-game losing streak) at one point in the game, the Aces were undoubtedly the better team in the second half.

A large part of this comeback was reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson's resurgence in the second half. After finishing the first two quarters with 6 points, Wilson added 18 points in the second half to propel her team to a victory.

Wilson has been battling back and forth with Fever center Aliyah Boston (who, like Wilson, is a byproduct of Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks) all afternoon. And the competition between these two created some frustration from Wilson at one point in the third quarter.

A'ja was called for a foul after she and Boston were battling for position in the paint. After what looked like contact from Wilson, Boston reacted strongly and thus prompted the foul call. In the wake of this, Wilson seemed to call Boston out by saying, “Flopping, that’s all you do," before walking away from her.

"Flopping that's all you do" 😳



A'ja Wilson to Aliyah Boston

Since there's no audio of what Wilson actually said, lip readers and several people on social media are convinced that Wilson did indeed call Boston out for what she thought was flopping.

Ultimately, Wilson and the Aces got the last laugh over the Fever, who are now 6-7 on the 2025 WNBA season.

