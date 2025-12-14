A’ja Wilson Calls Out ‘Weird’ Baby-Making Joke Involving Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

While there are several contenders for the royal couple in basketball right now (including Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr.), it's hard to argue that Las Vegas Aces superstar and two-time reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo take the crown.

Wilson and Adebayo have been together since 2024, and have long-since abandoned trying to keep their relationship under wraps. In fact, it appears that Wilson and Adebayo's relationship has become quite serious, which was indicated in comments that Wilson made to Time Magazine's Sean Gregory for a feature article that came out when she was named the 2025 Time Athlete of the Year.

“That’s the question I need you to deliver to him! I hope I’m not wasting my time. I hope he’s not wasting his time," Wilson said when Gregory relayed a question from her South Carolina Gamecocks Dawn Staley, who asked, 'When are she and Bam getting married?'

Gregory then wrote, "Wilson and Adebayo are excited about starting a family."

“That is always a dream. This is my life partner. Honestly, what on earth was my world before you? That’s how much he’s impacted my life, my family’s life," Wilson said afterwards.

Nov 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A'ja Wilson Reacts to Reporter's 'Stange' Sonogram to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Wilson's comments about wanting to have a kid with Adebayo have gotten a lot of attention, especially given the implications this would have on her own career. It also prompted a rather inappropriate recent question from Rachel Nichols to reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

"[Wilson] was like, 'We want to have kids together.' And someone joked that [Thunder GM] Sam Presti would be at the sonogram if they had kids together. Is he that much of a scout?" Nichols asked SGA, per a Threads post from @backcourtalerts.

The implication from Nichols is that Presti is such a great scout of players, he would be interested in a potential baby between Wilson and Adebayo.

“Sam takes his job very serious, and whatever it takes to be great, he will do. So if that’s what it takes, that’s what it takes," SGA responded.

This question rubbed both Wilson and Adebayo the wrong way, which was shown by Wilson replying to the comment on Threads and saying, "Yall don’t think this a lil strange orrrr weird..??? But I guess it’s a slow day in the office 😐".

“This why privacy matters," Adebayo also commented.

It's easy to see why this question from Nichols would upset both Wilson and Adebayo.

