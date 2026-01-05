A’ja Wilson Can’t Escape Caitlin Clark While Supporting Bam Adebayo

Nobody can argue with Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson being the best women's basketball player in the world right now and arguably the greatest women's basketball player of all time, despite still being under 30 years old. And nobody can argue with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark being the most popular women's basketball player in the world right now, and arguably the most popular women's basketball player of all time, despite still being under 25.

While there's clearly a mutual respect between Wilson and Clark, there have been multiple instances where Wilson has shown annoyance at Clark's star power.

For example, during a feature article from Time Magazine's Sean Gregory, Wilson was asked about the divisive narrative that Clark essentially saved the WNBA single-handedly upon entering the league in 2024, and said, "[The narrative surrounding Clark] wasn’t a hit at me, because I’m going to do me regardless. I’m going to win this MVP, I’ll win a gold medal, y’all can’t shake my résumé.

"It was more so, let’s not lose the recipe. Let’s not lose the history. It was erased for a minute. And I don’t like that. Because we have tons of women that have been through the grimiest of grimy things to get the league where it is today," Wilson added.

Fans notice Caitlin Clark jersey sitting next to A’ja Wilson at Heat game

The bottom line is that Wilson is unable to escape Clark's stardom, even if she wishes she could. And an ironic reminder of this reality went viral on social media on January 4, when Wilson was sitting courtside at the Miami Heat game to watch her boyfriend, Bam Adebayo.

@jaredparkertv posted a video of Wilson sitting courtside, and the fan right next to her was wearing a Caitlin Clark Fever jersey. Fans on social media couldn't help but find this hilarious.

"Bet she loved that Clark jersey right next to her," wrote @DustyBottoms04.

"Love that she is sitting next to someone wearing a Clark jersey...fans everywhere," @angelayoho1 added.

@SarahClark64154 said, "The person next to her has a Caitlin Clark jersey".

"The person next to her in a CC jersey is my favorite part," wrote @dolphin90025.

"CC literally from anywhere," added @Lauren_UK1.

"A'ja is feeling right now! She can't escape that CC Mania," said @dreadsbanes.

"The Caitlin Clark jersey 😭😭 i know deep down she mad as h*** 🤣🤣," said @eleven_fcb.

"I'm sorry, but CC tagline didn't disappoint 😭😭

SHE'S ANYWHERE. 😭," wrote @Crissaindaeyooo.

@nosyone4 said, "caitlin jersey 😭😭😭😭 #fromanywhere".

"Aja is seeing that caitlins motion is real," @PGS33333222222 said.

Clark's fan base has to be getting a kick out of this.

