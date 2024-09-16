A’ja Wilson Channeled Wilt Chamberlain Following Historic 1,000 Point Achievement
The top pinned post on A'ja Wilson's Instagram reads, "A'One Since Day One". A message that is particularly appropriate on this day.
Because A'ja is the only player to have ever scored 1,000 points in a WNBA season. A one of one literally.
Wilson reached this achievement Sunday in a Las Vegas Aces win over the Connecticut Sun. A'ja added 29 points to her season tally, which had already set the record for most points in a year, and reached 1,000 total points in the process.
The accomplishment was recognized by WNBA fans across the board, and by A'ja's Aces teammates as well. The squad was seen bowing in front of Wilson as if to say 'we are not worthy' following her latest record. They also mobbed her in celebration in the moment.
Wilson herself recognized the history in the most appropriate way imaginable, with a nod to an iconic Wilt Chamberlain image.
The meme of Wilt holding up a 100 sign after his legendary 100 point game is now a fixture of internet culture. So, it only made sense for A'ja and the Aces to use it as a reference.
Wilson clearly didn't attempt to copy the photo exactly but the message was still sent, assuming that was even the intent.
Jackie Young posted a pic of Wilson throwing up double peace signs next to a makeshift 1,000 point display to her Instagram story. A'ja was all smiles in the image as would be expected.
While the still of A'ja is highly unlikely to match the viral photo of Wilt, Wilson has certainly left a lasting impression on all basketball fans with her dominance. Another thing familiar to Chamberlain.