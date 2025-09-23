A'ja Wilson Dismisses Aliyah Boston's Defense Before Fever vs Aces Game

It's no secret that the most pivotal matchup in the WNBA Semifinals series between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces is taking place in the post, between 2025 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and three-time WNBA All-Star Aliyah Boston (who finished 6th in MVP voting this year).

Fever coach Stephanie White stressed how important it would be for Boston to contain Wilson as much as possible throughout the series before Game 1 on September 21, and Boston succeeded in that regard. This is shown by Wilson scoring 16 points (she averaged 23.4 points per game during the regular season) and shooting just 6 of 22 from the field.

It's worth noting that Wilson also did a good job defending Boston, as Boston only had 6 points in the contest. However, Boston's supporting cast was able to make much more of an impact than Wilson's was, which led to the Fever winning the game by a score of 89-73.

Sep 21, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots the ball against Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston (7) during the third quarter in game one of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

A'ja Wilson Shrugs Off Aliyah Boston's Defensive Prowess Before Fever vs. Aces Game 2

Aliyah Boston spoke with the ESPN broadcast after the first quarter of Sunday's Game 1 contest. When asked about the task of playing defense against Wilson, Boston admitted, "Honestly, just trying to kind of be annoying a little bit, because A'ja is a pretty great player. So for me, just trying to make sure my presence is felt."

"Honestly just trying to kind of be annoying a little bit."



Aliyah Boston kept it real on Indiana's defensive strategy for the MVP A'ja Wilson 🤣 pic.twitter.com/owtFyVjVJr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 21, 2025

This response went viral on social media, as fans appreciated how frank and up front Boston was in her response, especially given that she still had three more quarter against Wilson right after that.

Wilson spoke with the media during her team's September 23 pregame shootaround and was asked what stood out to her about the physicality between her and Boston during Sunday's game.

“It was no different than any other time that I play Aliyah, or any other big in this league. It’s always very physical, and it’s playoffs, so they let you get away with a lot of different things," Wilson responded, per an X post from @_girltalk. "But that doesn't really change much of the game and our system. So we really just gotta continue to buckle in."

A’ja on AB’s defense last game:



“It was no different than any other time I play Aliyah, or any other big in this league. It’s always very physical -and it’s playoffs, so they let you get away with a lot of different things…”



So much delusion in one quote 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZgbObcOgkK — allison (@_girltalk) September 23, 2025

While Wilson seemed to be alluding specifically to Boston's physicality, the fact that she was dismissive of Boston's defense is irking some fans, if only because Boston put together an objectively above-average defensive effort against Wilson in Game 1.

Fans will have to wait until this series ends to see whether Wilson or Boston gets the last laugh.

Recommended Reading: