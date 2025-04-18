A'ja Wilson Makes Her Opinion on Paige Bueckers Extremely Clear
The Dallas Wings drafted former UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday.
Bueckers might be the most universally beloved figure in women's basketball, as she is acclaimed for her accomplishments and generational talent on the court while being adored for her off-court charisma and willingness to stand up for what she believes in.
However, if anybody had a reason to not shower praise upon Bueckers, it might be 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson — solely because Bueckers just butchered the South Carolina Gamecocks (where Wilson played in college) in the 2025 NCAA national championship game.
But Wilson has nothing but love for Bueckers, which she conveyed during an April 17 interview on USA Today Sports' Sports Seriously show.
"I would say her composure," Wilson said when asked what she loves most about Bueckers' game. "She plays with a sense of like 'I've been here before', whether it's the championship game or whether it's the first game of the season. Her composure is something that has really stuck with me, and how she just carries herself on and off the court.
"It's going to go so far, because it's relatable. People feel like they're very connected to her on a deeper level than just the athlete, and it's cool for her to see," Wilson added. "So I'm so excited to watch her blossom in our league."
Props to Wilson for giving Bueckers her flowers, even after her UConn Huskies squad routed the Gamecocks less than two weeks ago.