A'ja Wilson's UConn Outfit Before Aces-Wings WNBA Preseason Game Raises Eyebrows
On April 6, the UConn Huskies women's basketball team dominated the South Carolina Gamecocks to win the 2025 NCAA national championship.
This marked the 12th national title of legendary head coach Geno Auriemma's UConn career, and was surely a tough defeat for Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley, her fan base, and her former players to swallow.
The most famous of these former players is Las Vegas Aces star and reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who has a statue outside of South Carolina's home arena.
Prior to the championship game, Wilson made a bet with Aces teammate and UConn alumna Kiah Stokes that whichever of their alma maters loses in the championship game, that player has to wear the other team's apparel to Las Vegas' first WNBA preseason game.
Therefore, when Wilson showed up to Friday's preseason game against the Dallas Wings, she was wearing an entire UConn outfit.
The WNBA's X account posted a photo and video of what Wilson was wearing with the caption, "NEVER thought we’d see the day A’ja Wilson wears UConn gear… but that’s what happens when you lose a bet to Kiah Stokes!
"Happy first day of preseason 😂".
Of course, new Dallas Wings star guard Paige Bueckers was playing in last month's championship game for UConn. And this contest against Wilson and the Aces marks the first time she'll be back competing in a game.
Hopefully for Bueckers' sake, Wilson isn't going to take her frustration on South Carolina losing and her ensuing UConn outfit out on the 23-year-old rookie.