A'ja Wilson Shoves WNBA All-Star to Ground in Physical Aces vs Lynx Exchange

Las Vegas Aces superstar and reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson is surely fed up with her team's form this season.

After their July 24 defeat to the Indiana Fever, the Aces now have a 12-12 record and are facing the league-leading Minnesota Lynx on Friday. Given that the Aces have arguably been the WNBA's best team ever since they drafted Wilson with the No. 1 pick of the 2018 draft (which is proven by them winning two WNBA championships since then), a .500 record is not the standard that Wilson expects.

While she's still playing at an elite level, some of her other teammates aren't performing up to par, at least compared to how they've done in the past. And since Wilson's words of leadership in the locker room don't seem to be making enough of an impression, she's taking her intensity on the court to a whole new level on Friday.

Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after scoring against the Golden State Valkyries during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

A'ja Wilson Sends Kayla McBride Sprawling During Aces vs. Lynx

At one point in the first quarter of Friday's Las Vegas vs. Minnesota game, Wilson and Lynx standout (and 2025 WNBA All-Star_ Kayla McBride were jockeying for position in the paint when McBride seemed to get her arms tangled up around Wilson's neck.

Wilson responded by shoving McBride backwards, to the point where McBride fell hard backwards onto the hardwood.

X user @ShowCaseShabazz posted a video of this exchange with the caption, "😭😭😭".

Wilson was only called for a common foul for the shove. While there doesn't appear to be any bad blood between her and McBride at the moment, this exchange might have changed that.

Recommended Reading: