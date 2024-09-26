A'ja Wilson Was Aghast at Kelsey Plum Eating Sushi After Projectile Vomiting
After struggling for much of the 2024 regular season (at least compared to the past two seasons), the Las Vegas Aces have rebounded and are looking like the two-time defending WNBA champions they are.
This was apparent in their two-game sweep over the Seattle Storm in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. Yet the Aces' early-season problems are now coming back to haunt them because it means they have to play the No. 1 seeded New York Liberty — who they defeated in the 2023 WNBA Finals — in the Semifinals, which start on Sunday.
While this series will likely pose major problems for the Aces, it appears that star guard Kelsey Plum had some problems of her own to deal with during the Storm series.
On Thursday, the @espnW Instagram account posted a clip of Plum saying, "I was projectile vomiting in Game 1. The whole game," after Tuesday's win over the Storm.
The clip then pans to teammate A'ja Wilson's face, who looks disgusted over what she just heard from Plum. Then the clip shows Aces coach Becky Hammon also looking grossed out by Plum's comments.
"I kind of like, sat yesterday at a sushi bar, and was just like, you know what? I'm going to throw Game 1 out the window," Plum continued.
Wilson looked aghast when Plum referenced a sushi bar, covering her while leaning away.
"After you threw up you went and got sushi?" Wilson then asked.
Coach Becky Hammon then made a subtle joke about Plum's performance in Game 1 (she scored 2 points in 27 minutes played) before Plum responded to Wilson by saying, "I wanted to eat clean, you know?"
This hilarious series of interactions might be the most unhinged 10 seconds of a WNBA postgame press conference this season.