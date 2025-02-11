Aaliyah Edwards Cites Paige Bueckers' 1v1 Callout Amid Unrivaled Breanna Stewart Win
The biggest story to come from the first day of Unrivaled's one-on-one tournament on February 10 was that the No. 8 seeded Aaliyah Edwards produced a shutout against her Mist BC and former UConn Huskies alumni (and tournament No. 1 seed) Breanna Stewart.
Stewart is undoubtedly one of the best offensive weapons women's basketball has ever seen. However, she never really got a chance to get going, as Edwards was scorching hot and afforded Stewart little opportunity for offense.
After the game, Stewart showed love to Edwards with an X post that wrote, "Tough night for me but shoutout to my Mistie @AaliyahEdwards_!!! Keep that thing going and go get that bag 💰!!"
However, Edwards seemed more interested in a social media post that her former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers wrote before her one-on-one performance against Stewart.
On February 9, Bueckers made an Instagram post that was in collaboration with Unrivaled where she discussed which Unrivaled players she'd want to face off against.
Her second pick was Aaliyah Edwards.
"I wanna play Aaliyah Edwards one-on-one, because she's my former teammate and she can't guard me," Bueckers said with a smile.
At right around the time of Edwards' contest against Stewart, she sent two responses to Bueckers' post.
"Why am I just seeing this???" Edwards wrote in her first response. She then followed this up with, "Now Madison you know better to not call me out for 1’s🥱".
For those unaware, Bueckers' middle name is Madison. While it's unclear whether Edwards made these posts before or after her game against Stewart, her February 10 performance surely will have inspired added confidence.