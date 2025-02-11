Women's Fastbreak On SI

Aaliyah Edwards Cites Paige Bueckers' 1v1 Callout Amid Unrivaled Breanna Stewart Win

Former UConn Huskies star Aaliyah Edwards had time for Paige Bueckers' one-on-one callout after shutting Breanna Stewart out at Unrivaled.

Grant Young

Apr 4, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma (left), guard Paige Bueckers (center) and forward Aaliyah Edwards during press conference at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma (left), guard Paige Bueckers (center) and forward Aaliyah Edwards during press conference at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The biggest story to come from the first day of Unrivaled's one-on-one tournament on February 10 was that the No. 8 seeded Aaliyah Edwards produced a shutout against her Mist BC and former UConn Huskies alumni (and tournament No. 1 seed) Breanna Stewart.

Stewart is undoubtedly one of the best offensive weapons women's basketball has ever seen. However, she never really got a chance to get going, as Edwards was scorching hot and afforded Stewart little opportunity for offense.

After the game, Stewart showed love to Edwards with an X post that wrote, "Tough night for me but shoutout to my Mistie @AaliyahEdwards_!!! Keep that thing going and go get that bag 💰!!"

However, Edwards seemed more interested in a social media post that her former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers wrote before her one-on-one performance against Stewart.

On February 9, Bueckers made an Instagram post that was in collaboration with Unrivaled where she discussed which Unrivaled players she'd want to face off against.

Her second pick was Aaliyah Edwards.

"I wanna play Aaliyah Edwards one-on-one, because she's my former teammate and she can't guard me," Bueckers said with a smile.

At right around the time of Edwards' contest against Stewart, she sent two responses to Bueckers' post.

"Why am I just seeing this???" Edwards wrote in her first response. She then followed this up with, "Now Madison you know better to not call me out for 1’s🥱".

For those unaware, Bueckers' middle name is Madison. While it's unclear whether Edwards made these posts before or after her game against Stewart, her February 10 performance surely will have inspired added confidence.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News