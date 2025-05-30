Women's Fastbreak On SI

Aces Coach Becky Hammon Explains 'Not Personal' Approach to Playing Kelsey Plum

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon got honest about how she's preparing to face her former player Kelsey Plum.

Jul 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon (right) talks with guard Kelsey Plum (10) in the second half against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Sparks are headed to Las Vegas to take on the Aces on May 30. There is a lot of intrigue about the matchup, as it marks the first time that Sparks star guard Kelsey Plum is returning to Vegas and playing her former franchise after joining Los Angeles this past offseason.

Plum has been absolutely cooking for the Sparks this season, as she is averaging 25.2 points per game (five points higher than her career high for a single season before), which is currently second in the entire WNBA. As a result, Plum has inserted herself into the early race for the 2025 WNBA MVP award.

And during a May 30 interview with Callie Fin of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Aces head coach Becky Hammon discussed how Plum's offensive ability requires a unique defensive approach.

“Plum requires special defense. She’s just too elite of a player to just let her just do whatever she wants," Hammon said. She later added, “A lot of (our former) players, we’ll just play them like any other opponent. [Plum], because of how good she is, we’re gonna have to do things a little bit differently with her. But it’s not personal.

"I would do a special thing for [New York’s Sabrina Ionescu]. I would try to do a special thing for Caitlin [Clark]. It just is what it is," Hammon continued.

It will be fascinating to see what Plum can do against her former team on Friday and whether she can help propel the Sparks to their second victory of the 2025 regular season.

Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

