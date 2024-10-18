Aces Fans Attempt to Speak Kelsey Plum's Return Into Existence
The Las Vegas Aces will have to experience the unfamiliar feeling of watching another WNBA team celebrate winning a championship this weekend.
Regardless of whether the New York Liberty secure their franchise's first WNBA title on Friday or whether their Finals series against the Minnesota Lynx goes to a winner-take-all game on Sunday, Las Vegas won't be able to call themselves the two-time reigning WNBA champs by the end of the weekend.
After losing to the Liberty in the WNBA Semifinals, Aces head coach Becky Hammon alluded to her roster changing this offseason, saying, "It's not going to be the same group probably next year, it just won't."
The Aces have multiple players who will become free agents as soon as this season ends; the most notable being superstar Kelsey Plum, who has been with the Aces' franchise since entering the league in 2017.
Even if Plum had a perfect relationship with Hammon, she might have reached a point of wanting to seek greener pastures elsewhere. But Aces fans on social media are hoping the opposite is true.
X user @cakeliketswift made waves on Thursday evening when posting a picture of Plum, A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, and Wings player Arike Ogunbowale dancing on the sidelines together during an All-Star Game and adding the caption, "I hope KP is somewhere out there, thinking of re-signing with the Aces."
There's no question that Plum has a great relationship with her Las Vegas teammates. But will that be enough to convince Plum to stick with the team? Only time will tell.