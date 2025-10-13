Aces Standout's 'Last Laugh' Comment Sets Off Sky Fans

The 2025 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces had arguably the most talented roster in the entire league.

Of course, this starts with two-time reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who is on a path to being the greatest women's basketball player of all time. Her teammates, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, could end up being in the Basketball Hall of Fame, and Jewell Loyd was the WNBA scoring champion just two seasons ago.

But the Aces' clear advantage in their WNBA Finals series against the Phoenix Mercury was their bench. This was very apparent in Game 1, when the Aces' bench outscored the Mercury bench 41-16. And 21 of those points from guard Dana Evans, who put together perhaps the best performance of her WNBA career when the lights were brightest.

But Evans didn't just shine during that game. She was a key part of the Aces' success all season, playing valuable minutes off the bench and contributing in ways that don't always show up on the box score.

Sep 21, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans (11) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Fever during the third quarter in game one of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Before joining the Aces last offseason, Evans had spent the previous three seasons with the Chicago Sky. And she seemed to be at the center of some turmoil surrounding the locker room, as there were indications that she wasn't content with her role on the team.

This made it so Evans didn't leave Chicago on the best of terms.

Dana Evans Makes "Last Laugh" Comment that Catches Attention

On October 12, Evans made an X post that read, "😂😂😂 it’s nothing like getting the last laugh LMAOOOOO".

😂😂😂 it’s nothing like getting the last laugh LMAOOOOO — Dana Evans (@Danaaakianaaa) October 12, 2025

Evans' comment is vague, so it's unclear what exactly she's referring to. But what's for sure is that the post has blown up, amassing nearly 200,000 views in just a few hours. And many fans think she's referring to the Chicago Sky, which is causing them to go off in the comments.

"Angel fans looking stupid right now 🤣," one X user wrote.

"Last laugh when you're regressing??? Oh pookie butt don't make that face..." another fan added, showing Evans' stats from her final season with the Sky compared to this year.

"I would laugh too ngl," another added with the same stat comparison.

"two things can be true at once. dana is a role player that thrived well in vegas because she is a role player and dana was not good in chicago because they were trying to make her into a starter. so what are we laughing at," added another.

"victory lapping like she's not still a role player like we said 💀," wrote another.

Yet another fan posted the stat comparison with no other words.

"to the chicago and angel reese fans who said she couldn’t play," one fan wrote, seemingly taking Evans' side.

to the chicago and angel reese fans who said she couldn’t play. https://t.co/4KpYaDsmoP — Balenci Bandit (@RioIsTrio) October 12, 2025

"!!!!!! @chicagosky," another fan said.

Her teammate, NaLyssa Smith, added, "mannnnn".

"I bookmarked this tweet for next season… see u & yo 5pts in Unrivaled big dawg…" wrote another.

What's for sure is that Evans' comment is getting many fans riled up.

Recommended Reading: